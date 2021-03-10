Here's what Hello! Canada readers think Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will name their daughter By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are having a baby girl this summer! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex disclosed the happy news on March 7, during their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey. And HELLO! Canada readers have shared their thoughts on what they think the parents will name their little one.

Nearly 54 per cent of you think the couple will name their girl Diana, in honour of Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

The name has long been a favourite of the bookies and of royal watchers, even before the gender of the Sussexes' second child was known. When Harry told Oprah the Sussexes were having a girl, Ladbrokes and OddsMonkey placed Diana at number one with 4/1 odds. The name was also one of the top picks when Meghan was expecting Archie in 2019, before his gender was known.

The second most popular choice was Allegra, which had 6.6 per cent of the vote. OddsMonkey also placed Allegra as second with 11/1 odds. The name still has a connection to the late Princess of Wales. Allegra is believed to have been the name Diana would have chosen if she had ever had a daughter. The name's odds also increased right before the Sussexes had Archie.

Some have also speculated Harry and Meghan might select a name that begins with "A" for their daughter, since they chose Archie for their son.

The third pick in the poll was Elizabeth, taking 5.7 per cent of votes. The name, of course, would be a tribute to Harry's grandmother, the Queen. It is another popular choice for royal baby names, in general, and is the middle name of many other royals, including Princess Charlotte, Lady Louise Windsor, Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice, among others. Ladbrokes' recent numbers put Elizabeth in second place, tied with Alice.

Some poll respondents also suggested first and middle name combinations, or double names, which included some of the most popular picks, like Diana Elizabeth and Doria Diana Elizabeth, which would also pay tribute to the duchess's mother, Doria Ragland.

Some are expecting another non-traditional pick. Archie was not in the running for the bookies, so the duke and duchess might surprise us with their daughter's name. A few thought Spencer might be used, which was Diana's surname before marriage and was a popular pick for a boy's name before the royal baby's gender was revealed.

Soon-to-be papa of two Harry told Oprah he and Meghan found out they were having a girl with an ultrasound scan. The little one is due to arrive in the summer, but her exact due date has not been revealed.

When the duke and duchess announced they were expecting their second child on Valentine's Day with a striking black-and-white photo taken at their home in Santa Barbara, Calif, there was already much speculation about what the couple would call the child.