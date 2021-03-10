'Thank you for your courage and leadership': Stars support Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry after their Oprah interview By Heather Cichowski

Celebrities are publicly showing their support for Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry following the couple's primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on March 7.

Some of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's famous friends are sharing their personal experiences with the couple. Others are spreading love and positivity. Some A-listers even voiced their support in the lead-up to the Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

Keep scrolling to see what stars have said about the Sussexes thus far.

Gabrielle Union

The actress shared a photo of herself, husband Dwyane Wade and Meghan at an event.

"I hope we all continue to rally around women who dare to stand up for themselves and others," she wrote. "We see you, we support you, we got your back."

The Instagram post also included the geotag "We Got You Sis."

Hugh Jackman

The Australian actor posted a video to Instagram where he praised the duke and duchess for raising awareness about mental health. He said he "recommended" people watch the couple's interview with Oprah because "there we were, witnessing an incredibly high-profile woman and her husband speak so openly, courageously, honestly, with such dignity about, really, the hardest time in their life and their cry for help."

Hugh, who is a board member of Gotcha4Life Foundation, a non-profit organization which seeks to support mental fitness in Australia, continued in the caption, "Mental health is not ever to be ignored. When someone is brave enough to ask for help, we must listen."

Serena Williams

The Tennis superstar and longtime friend of Meghan's posted a lengthy note on Instagram.

"I am so proud of you for being so brave," Serena penned in the caption. "I know it is never easy. You are strong- both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you. Your friend S."

In the note, she wrote about her hopes for the future.

"I want Meghan's daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect," Serena went on.

Janina Gavankar

I have known Meghan for 17 years.

Here’s what she is: kind, strong, open. Here’s what she’s not: “a bully”.

ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief.

The truth shall set you free. — janina gavankar (@Janina) March 4, 2021

The actress posted a message of support on Twitter on March 4. "I have known Meghan for 17 years. Here’s what she is: kind, strong, open," she tweeted. "Here’s what she’s not: 'a bully'. ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief. The truth shall set you free."

Daniel Martin

The makeup artist posted a photo of himself with the duchess. Next to it, he included lines written in English from the Tao Te Ching, a classic text written by 6th century Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu. The title roughly translates to "the way of integrity." His message read:

“Because she isn't self centered,

people can see the light in her.

Because she does not boast of herself, she becomes a shining example.

Because she does not glorify herself, she becomes a person of merit.

Because she wants nothing from the world,

the world cannot overcome her.”

-Tao Te Ching-

*Lao Tzu"

Beyoncé

The singer, who previously met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Lion King premiere, posted a message of support on her website with a photo from that event. It read, "Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are strengthened and inspired by you."