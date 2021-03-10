How to get Duchess Meghan's casual jacket from her Oprah Winfrey interview By Heather Cichowski

During Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's two-hour special with Oprah Winfrey from March 7, there was a sweet moment when the duchess took the media mogul to visit son Archie's Chick Inn in the Sussexes' garden at their Montecito, Calif. home.

When Meghan introduced Oprah to some of the family's rescued chickens, she appeared casually elegant in a J.Crew khaki jacket, Hunter boots, white blouse and skinny dark pants – and the cool jacket is still available to buy!

The Duchess of Sussex wore the J.Crew Perfect Lightweight Jacket ($188) in Dark Moss. The style comes in classic, petite and tall fits and ranges in size from XXX-small to 3XL. As of this writing, a number of sizes are still available to buy. The best-selling jacket also comes in black, navy and Warm Clover green.

The soon-to-be mom of two often promotes sustainable and/or ethical choices with her fashions and this particular jacket gets J.Crew's Sustainable label, meaning it "contains a sustainable material, like organic cotton, recycled polyester, or with certifications like Fair Trade." Meghan has also long been a J.Crew fan, and has a similar khaki green jacket from the brand she has sported multiple times.

During the Oprah interview, Meghan completed her casual ensemble with the Hunter Original Tall Rain Boots ($180). The classic waterproof Wellington boots have been a favoured style of the Royal Family for years, and the Duchess of Sussex's love for the boots goes back to her time as an actress.

For the majority of the interview, Meghan was seen in a black Giorgio Armani gown with floral motif paired with personal pieces of jewelry, including Pippa Small's 18kt Gold Aquamarine Triple Colette Set Pendant on Cord, Birks blue topaz stud earrings, her go-to Cartier Love Bracelet and a diamond tennis bracelet that once belonged to Princess Diana. The aquamarine necklace was another ethical choice.