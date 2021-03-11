Duchess Kate looks pretty in pink during joint engagement with Prince William to School 21 By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate showed how to embrace the colours of spring while still being mindful of nippy temperatures during her in-person royal engagement with Prince William on March 11.

MORE: 'We're very much not a racist family:' Prince William says during his and Duchess Kate's first in-person royal engagement of 2021

The mom of three looked so pretty in a Max & Co Runaway Belt Coat in pink, layered with Boden's Hambleden Scallop Jumper in Azalea ($130) while stepping out to School 21 in London's Stratford neighbourhood. The cheerful pink pieces were styled with her go-to, wide-leg trousers from Jigsaw and a black quilted clutch from Jaeger.



It appears Kate accessorized with more staples from her wardrobe, including her navy Emmy London pumps and Orelia Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings in Gold (US$22).

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a floral pink version of her beloved Amaia face mask. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, she has chosen the flower print non-surgical mask to help keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were at the East London school to show their support for teaching staff after the re-opening of the school following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the United Kingdom.

William and Kate were also highlighting the roll-out of Mentally Healthy Schools in secondary schools. The organization provides free resources for U.K. primary and secondary school children, and is something the duchess has been part of since 2018. Mental health and supporting children have long been key pillars for the Cambridges.

MORE: Duchess Kate and Prince William connect with medical staff and volunteers from across the Commonwealth, a year into the pandemic

Those looking to recreate Kate's pastel outfit will be pleased to know that as of this writing, her sweater and earrings are still available to buy! The chic Boden scalloped sweater also comes in green, black, chartreuse, navy and ivory.

The chain earrings are a classic, budget-friendly option and are still currently available in Kate's gold as well as silver.

Kate selected pink for her last appearance, too. For International Women's Day, she had a video call with Jasmine Harrison, the 21-year-old world record holder who became the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic. The stylish mom chose a printed pussy-bow blouse from Boden for the call.