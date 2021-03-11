The sweetest photos from Duchess Kate and Prince William's visit to School 21

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/kate-middleton">Duchess Kate</a></strong> and <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/prince-william">Prince William</a></strong> had their first in-person, joint royal engagement of 2021 on March 11. The <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/prince-william-and-kate"><strong>Duke and Duchess of Cambridge</strong></a> visited School 21 in Stratford, East London to show their support for teachers and students after <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/COVID-19">COVID-19</a></strong> lockdown measures were eased in the U.K. and schools were allowed to reopen. <p>The duke and duchess spoke with teachers outside to hear about the <a href=/tags/0/mental-health><strong>mental health</strong></a> initiatives being implemented at the school. And they got to play with some of School 21's pupils on the outdoor equipment. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best moments from Kate and William's royal engagement to School 21.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images and Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
It was so lovely to see Kate and William out again! <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge waved to the young pupils. <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The mom of three looked ready for spring in a cotton candy pink <strong><a href="https://world.maxandco.com/p-6011501003005-runaway--pink" target="_blank">Max & Co </a></strong><a href="https://world.maxandco.com/p-6011501003005-runaway--pink" target="_blank">Runaway Belt Coat</a> layered with <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/boden">Boden</a></strong>'s <a href="https://www.boden.co.uk/en-gb/hambleden-scallop-jumper-azalea/sty-k0399-mpk" target="_blank">Hambleden Scallop Jumper</a> in Azalea. <p>She paired the stunning pink styles with wide-leg trousers from <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/jigsaw"><strong>Jigsaw</strong></a>, a black quilted clutch from <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/jaeger">Jaeger</a>, <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/emmy-london"><strong>Emmy London</strong></a> pumps, <a href="https://www.orelia.co.uk/products/chain-huggie-hoop-earrings-gold" target="_blank"><strong>Orelia</strong> Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings in Gold</a> and an <a href=/tags/0/amaia><strong>Amaia</strong></a> floral face mask. <p>The chic outfit incorporated many cherished pieces from her wardrobe. <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
William appeared to get involved in an assignment with a youngster. <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Over there! This photo cutely captured the pair with very similar poses. <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate spoke with some of the students at School 21 as they had fun in the sandbox. <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
This many! A boy held up five fingers to show his age to the duchess. <p>He is the same age as <a href=/tags/0/princess-charlotte><strong>Princess Charlotte</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate got to see how School 21's water area worked, thanks to two students. <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
It was a beautiful sunny day for the outdoor engagement and play. <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
One girl handed Kate a cup from the water area. <p>The pink colour matched the Duchess of Cambridge's pastel coat! <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The mom of three also tried ordering from the Healthy Eating Cafe. Did she choose a salad, sandwich or cake? <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
William and Kate had an outdoor discussion with teachers and mental health professionals during the visit to School 21. <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chatted with the group about how they have adapted to the school re-opening this week during COVID-19. <p>The visit coincided with the roll-out of Mentally Healthy Schools in secondary schools. The staff spoke about how the free resources, which are available to primary and secondary students in the U.K., will benefit the students and how they will be part of the curriculum. <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a tender moment with a girl, who was also in a pink coat. <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Dad of three William looked on as a student played with blocks. <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
