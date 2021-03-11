Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden test positive for COVID-19 By Zach Harper

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her husband, Prince Daniel, have contracted COVID-19.

The heir to the Swedish throne, who is 43 years old, and her 47-year-old husband are quarantining after receiving positive coronavirus tests on March 11, a statement from the Swedish royal court said. They had taken themselves into isolation after Victoria came down with symptoms that resembled a cold the day before.

"The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel are doing well under the circumstances with only mild symptoms," the statement read.

"Immediately after the symptoms of the illness appeared, The Crown Princess, Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar were quarantined at home."

Estelle and Oscar just celebrated their ninth and fifth birthdays, respectively, which the family marked with special new portraits of the little royals released in late February and earlier this month. They were taken by Kate Gabor at the Gaga Palace in Solna.

Victoria and Daniel aren't the only Swedish royals to contract COVID-19 since it was declared a pandemic. Victoria's brother Prince Carl Philip and sister-in-law Princess Sofia both recovered from the illness late last year.

Royal families throughout the world have felt the effects of COVID-19. Britain's Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Michael of Kent all had the illness in 2020, as did Prince Albert of Monaco, Karl von Habsburg of Austria and Prince Christian of Denmark. Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, also contracted the illness.