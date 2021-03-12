Here's what people are most looking forward to from Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry in the future By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

There have been many changes in Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's lives since the pair first started dating in 2016!

As we look to this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have many exciting projects in the works, from their Archewell Foundation to their Netflix deal. On a more personal level, they are expecting a baby girl sometime this summer.

With so much ahead for 2021 and the more distant future, we asked you to tell us you're most looking forward to from the Sussexes, from their work with their Archewell Foundation to celebrity collaborations and even their family life.

HELLO! Canada readers are most thrilled about the birth of the couple's daughter, with nearly 30 per cent of you saying you can't wait to hear more about the younger Baby Sussex. Royals fans were ecstatic on Valentine's Day when the couple announced they were expecting their second child. In Harry and Meghan's two-hour interview disclosed on his and Meghan's two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7 that they were having a girl, who will be born in the summertime. However, the duke didn't specify which month!

A spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” The photo was taken remotely by longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman. pic.twitter.com/qbi1TeUgRr — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 14, 2021

There's a strong possibility that the baby girl will be a Cancer, if she's born between June 20 and July 22. If this does happen, she would share the star sign with her late grandmother, Princess Diana. The Princess of Wales was born on July 1, 1961.

HELLO! Canada readers have already voted on what they think Harry and Meghan will name their daughter, and some clear contenders have emerged!

In second, with 23.9 per cent of the vote, readers picked Harry and Oprah's mental health series for Apple TV+. Mental health has long been an important cause for Prince Harry, and something he and Meghan have spoken very candidly about. The Apple TV+ series has been in the works for a while. It was first announced the Duke of Sussex and media mogul were collaborating in 2019. O, The Oprah Magazine reported in February of this year that the multi-part series "will focus on mental health and mental wellness" and that it's "still in production."

Oprah, Meghan and Harry have a long relationship. The former talk show host attended the couple's 2018 royal wedding at Windsor Castle and she also lives nearby to the Sussexes in Santa Barbara, Calif.

In third place, HELLO! Canada readers cannot wait to see more photos of Harry and Meghan's son, Archie. The poll revealed 20.9 per cent of voters are looking forward to seeing more of the little guy. He did make a brief-but-adorable appearance during the Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. He was seen playing at the beach with his proud parents. During the sit-down chat, Harry and Meghan also revealed further details about the growing boy, including his current favourite words and saying.

Additionally, Archie was featured in Meghan's new maternity photo with Prince Harry, which was released in connection with International Women's Day, but his face was sweetly hidden in his mom's shoulder.

Given that Archie will celebrate his second birthday on May 6, it is likely we will see something from the birthday boy. For his first birthday, Archie and the Duchess of Sussex appeared in a heartwarming video on the Save the Children UK Instagram. Meghan read her son of Duck! Rabbit!. The book featured a sticker on its left hand side that read, "Archie's Book Club," and it was thought that Oprah gifted the birthday boy the books.



Fourth and fifth place went to two causes very close to Harry and Meghan's hearts: the Invictus Games and the rights of women and girls.



Harry started the Invictus Games in 2014 to help ex-service members and wounded warriors. It was last held in 2018, when the Sussexes travelled to Australia as part of their tour of that country, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. The 2020 edition was unfortunately postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will now be held in 2022, but Harry has remained active with the Invictus Games Foundation, of which he is patron. It recently launched a podcast looking at the intersections of mental health and COVID-19.Readers and Harry are very much looking forward to the Games' return, and so are we!



Meghan has tirelessly advocated for the rights of women and girls she she was a child. Her work on gender equality issues has taken her to countries such as Rwanda and India, and sho also centred women and girls' rights in much of her work as a senior royal and her advocacy since she and Harry stepped down from those roles last year. Whether she's speaking out for International Women's Day or helping a women-owned business such as Luminary Bakery, Meghan is an important and vital advocate, and there can be no doubt that gender equality will have a huge part in her work with the Archewell Foundation.

