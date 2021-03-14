Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis write to 'Granny Diana' for Mothering Sunday in the U.K. By Heather Cichowski

March 14 is Mothering Sunday for those in the United Kingdom. To mark the day, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wrote letters to their late grandmother, Princess Diana, and they were shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram.

The note highlighted how the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in many families being apart, but it is a different situation for children who have lost parents, grandparents, carers and other relatives.

"This year Mother’s Day will be different once again," the message began.

"Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again.

"But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging."

The post revealed that each year on Mother’s Day, George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2, make cards remembering their "Granny, Diana," for the dad, Prince William.

"Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day," the heartfelt note added.

The photos showed each of the Cambridge kids beautiful artistic styles and royals fans got to see George, Charlotte and Louis's penmanship.

The first image was a bright nature scene, complete with a big sun, birds, mountains and a tree. It was drawn by George.



"Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy Mother's Day. I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George xxxxx," read the message from William and Duchess Kate's eldest.

MORE: See the sweet family photo the Cambridges chose for their 2020 holiday card

The second card was from Charlotte, who coloured in a multicoloured heart on a pink page and added lots of fun stickers.

"Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother's Day, I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxxxxxxxx."

Finally, Louis's card featured a colourful heart on a green page with lots of animal stickers. We even got to see how the soon-to-be three-year-old is already working on his letters. It appears he signed the card himself!

Also for Mother's Day 2021, the Cambridge kids made a special cake for Kate! It was shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram, too. The delicious-looking dessert featured a two-tier cake with white icing on the top and mini pastel Easter eggs and sprinkles. It was topped off with six different coloured hearts made out of pipe cleansers.

"Celebrating two other special mothers today," explained the post, and it confirmed that the cake was made by George, Charlotte and Louis.

The second picture in the post was a sweet throwback shot of Kate as a little girl with her mom, Carole Middleton.

In 2020, it was believed the Cambridge family celebrated Mother's Day privately. At the time, the U.K. government was advising people to stay at home due to COVID-19. George and Charlotte had been moved to home-schooling. Additionally, Kate and William had cancelled a series of royal engagements the week leading up to Mothering Sunday 2020.

The Cambridges were last seen out at a royal engagement at the end of 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with their three children to take in a socially distanced performance of Pantoland at The London Palladium on Dec. 11.

The show was being put on by The National Lottery to thank front-line workers for their tireless efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, and the Cambridges wanted to express their gratitude.