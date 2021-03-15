It's a girl! Pippa Middleton gives birth to her second child By Heather Cichowski

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a new cousin!



Pippa Middleton, Duchess Kate's younger sister, and her husband, James Matthews, have welcomed a baby girl named Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews. The couple's second child was born March 15 at approximately 4:22 a.m. local time in the U.K., a family source told HELLO! UK.

"Mother and baby are doing well," the source said. "She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival."

Little Grace weighed 6lbs 7oz!

She shares a middle name with Duchess Kate, whose birth name is Catherine Elizabeth Middleton. Of course, it is also the name of the Queen.

Newborn Grace is not royalty, but Grace and Elizabeth are always very popular picks for royal baby names, and they are currently in the running with some bookies for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter.

Earlier this month, Pippa and Kate's mom Carole Middleton confirmed her younger daughter was expecting.The Party Pieces founder appeared on the cover of the April 2021 issue of Good Housekeeping. The 66-year-old spoke about her hopes for the year, including being able to see her children and grandchildren when the coronavirus pandemic abates and/or ends.

"I hope we see COVID-19 coming under control so all of us can have a more normal life," she said. "Hopefully this year, more people will get to celebrate their special occasions with friends and family."

Carole continued, "I also hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild."

At the end of last year, reports suggested Pippa was pregnant with her second child. Shortly after, she made a virtual appearance to present at an awards ceremony for Mary Hare School. Since then, Pippa was seen with a growing baby bump, including as recently as last week.

The 37-year-old and James, 45, welcomed two-year-old son Arthur Michael William on Oct. 15, 2018 in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

Besides Arthur, Carole and her husband, Michael Middleton, are already grandparents to Kate and Prince William's children, George, Charlotte and Louis. Grace is their fifth grandchild!

Congratulations!

