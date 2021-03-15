A timeline of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's relationship

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/pippa-middleton><strong>Pippa Middleton</strong></a> and former professional racing driver <a href=/tags/0/james-matthews><strong>James Matthews</strong></a> have had many happy milestones in their relationship. <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a>'s younger sister and her professional-race-car-driver-turned-financier husband have welcomed two children, <a href=/tags/0/arthur-matthews><strong>Arthur</strong></a>, 2, and newborn <a href=/tags/0/grace-matthews><strong>Grace</strong></a>. They've also helped others celebrate their own love. <p>The notoriously private couple are believed to have first met in 2007, when Pippa was vacationing at the Eden Rock hotel in St. Bart's, which is owned by James's parents. Some reports state Pippa and James dated briefly in 2012, but it was in 2015 they took their relationship public. The low-key pair have been together ever since. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see a timeline of Pippa and James's relationship.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images, Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images, Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
<h2>Wimbledon, July 2016</h2> <p>The new couple made their first public appearance at day nine of the <a href=/tags/0/wimbledon><strong>Wimbledon</strong></a> Tennis Championships that year. <p>They smiled adoringly at each other, and James showed Pippa things on his phone! <p>Later that month, 32-year-old Pippa would confirm the two were engaged. <p>"Miss Pippa Middleton and Mr. James Matthews are delighted to announce they became engaged on Sunday 17th July and plan to marry next year," the couple said in a statement released by the Press Association. <p>It was believed James, then-40, popped the question in the Lake District of England with an Art Deco-style diamond ring. <p>Photo: &copy; Karwai Tang/WireImage
<h2>Christmas Day church service, December 2016</h2> <p>Meet the family! James joined the Middletons for <a href=/tags/0/christmas><strong>Christmas</strong></a> Day church service at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. <p>Pippa and her beau are seen with her dad, <a href=/tags/0/michael-middleton><strong>Michael Middleton</strong></a>. Mom <a href=/tags/0/carole-middleton><strong>Carole Middleton</strong></a>, brother <a href=/tags/0/james-middleton><strong>James Middleton</strong></a>, as well as sister <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> and her family, including <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/prince-george><strong>Prince George</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/princess-charlotte><strong>Princess Charlotte</strong></a> were also in attendance. <p>Photo: &copy; Danny Martindale/WireImage
<h2>Sandringham church service, January 2017</h2> <p>In the new year, Pippa and James stepped out for Sunday service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the <a href=/tags/0/sandringham><strong>Sandringham</strong></a> estate in King's Lynn on Jan. 8, 2017. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<h2>Wedding, May 2017</h2> <p>The lovebirds wed at St. Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England, which was near her childhood home in Bucklebury. <p>Prince George and Princess Charlotte were part of the bridal party! <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<h2>Honeymoon, May 2017</h2> <p>The newlyweds jetted Down Under for their honeymoon in May 2017. <p>They were seen arriving at Rose Bay Wharf in Sydney by sea plane on May 31, 2017. <p>Prior to touching down in Australia, the lovebirds started their getaway on a private island in French Polynesia, and were also believed to stop in New Zealand. <p>Photo: &copy; SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>The Miles Frost Fund Party, June 2017</h2> <p>Pippa and her boyfriend were all smiles at the Miles Frost Fund Party in London. <p>The event was one of their first public appearances since they tied the knot and returned from their honeymoon. <p>Photo: &copy; David M Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
<h2>Wimbledon, July 2017</h2> <p>The tennis fans held hands as they took in the men's singles semi-finals of Wimbledon that year. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>Sandringham church service, January 2018</h2> <p>James and Pippa coordinated in navy outfits for Sunday service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham after Christmas that year. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<h2>Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's royal wedding, May 2018</h2> <p>The couple looked so stylish when they attended <a href=/tags/0/prince-harry><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/meghan-markle><strong>Meghan Markle</strong></a>'s royal wedding at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. <p>It was rumoured in April 2018 that Pippa was expecting her first child. She was in fact pregnant with son Arthur at the time. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
<h2>French Open, May 2018</h2> <p>Bonjour! Around the time the couple were celebrating their first year of marriage, they stepped out for the first day of the French Open in Paris. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>Prince Louis's Christening, July 2018</h2> <p>Baby on the way! The soon-to-be mom confirmed she was expecting her first child in June in her fitness column for <em>Waitrose Weekend</em>, a British grocery story publication. <p>In the piece, the then-34-year-old discussed how she was "lucky to pass the 12-week scan" without the morning sickness sister Kate famously experienced. She was also able to continue with her fitness routine. <p>James and Pippa made a public appearance shortly after the column. <p>The couple attended the christening of <a href=/tags/0/prince-william-and-kate><strong>Prince William and Duchess Kate</strong></a>'s son <a href=/tags/0/prince-louis><strong>Prince Louis</strong></a> at Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace on July 9, 2018. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<h2>Wimbledon, July 2018</h2> <p>The parents-to-be held hands as they went to 2018 Wimbledon to watch the men's semi-final day on July 12. <p>Photo: &copy; Neil Mockford/GC Images
<h2>Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, October 2018</h2> <p>A very pregnant Pippa and James attended the wedding of <a href=/tags/0/princess-eugenie><strong>Princess Eugenie</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/jack-brooksbank><strong>Jack Brooksbank</strong></a> on Oct. 12, 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. <p>Pippa would give birth just days later. She and James welcomed son Arthur on Oct. 15, at St. Mary's Hospital in London. <p>Photo: &copy; Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
<h2>St. Luke's Church, December 2018</h2> <p>To celebrate the <a href=/tags/0/holidays><strong>holidays</strong></a>, James and Pippa enjoyed carol service at St. Luke's Church in London on Dec. 4, 2018. <p>Photo: &copy; Mark R. Milan/GC Images
<h2>Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston wedding, May 2019</h2> <p>James and Pippa were joined by many Middletons, including Carole, Michael, James and his now-fianceé <a href=/tags/0/alizee-thevenet><strong>Alizee Thevenet</strong></a>, for the wedding of <a href=/tags/0/lady-gabriella-windsor><strong>Lady Gabriella Windsor</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/thonas-kingston><strong>Thomas Kingston</strong></a> at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 18, 2019. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<h2>Wimbledon, May 2019</h2> <p>In one of their more recent public appearances, Arthur's parents watched the men's semi-finals on day nine of Wimbledon. <p>Photo: &copy; Neil Mockford/GC Images
<h2>Church service, December 2019</h2> <p>Pippa and her financier husband walked hand-in-hand after they left St. Luke's Church on Dec. 4. <p>In December 2020, <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/healthandbeauty/mother-and-baby/2020121491499/pippa-middleton-pregnant-second-child-james-matthews/"><strong>reports suggested Pippa was pregnant</strong></a> with her second child. Shortly after, she <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/homes/20201215102719/kate-middleton-sister-pippa-middleton-home-inside-christmas-tree-photos/"><strong>made a virtual appearance</strong></a> to present at an awards ceremony for Mary Hare School. <p>Mom Carole would later confirm her younger daughter was indeed expecting. <p>On March 15, 2021, it was <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/pippa-middleton">Pippa Middleton</a></strong>, <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/kate-middleton">Duchess Kate</a></strong>'s younger sister, and her husband, <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/james-matthews"><strong>James Matthews</strong></a>, have welcomed a baby girl named <strong>Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews</strong>. The couple's second child was born March 15 at approximately 4:22 a.m. local time in the U.K., a family source told <em><a href="https://www1.hellomagazine.com/healthandbeauty/mother-and-baby/20210315106919/pippa-middleton-welcomes-second-baby/"><strong>HELLO! UK</strong></a></em>. <p>Photo: &copy; GORC/GC Images
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved