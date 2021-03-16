Prince Philip released from hospital after four weeks By Zach Harper, with files from Danielle Stacey

Prince Philip has returned to Windsor Castle after spending a month in hospital.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Feb. 16 as a "precautionary measure," Buckingham Palace said at the time. He received treatment for an infection, was later transferred to St Bartholomew's Hospital in London for heart surgeryand was moved back to King Edward VII earlier this month.

"His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII's Hospital and St Bartholomew's Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes," Buckingham Palace said in a statement about Philip's discharge on March 16.

The duke is said to be in "good spirits."

Philip received a visit from Prince Charles on Feb. 20, who took a car from Gloucestershire to London to see his father. The Prince of Wales was reported to have appeared emotional when he left the hospital. It's thought the two hadn't seen each other since around the Christmas holidays.

Prince Edward, Philip's youngest son, also said the father of four was looking forward to leaving hospital when he spoke to Sky News on Feb. 24.

Philip, who turns 100 in June, has been hospitalized several times in recent years.

In June 2017, the duke was admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital for an infection, which arose from a pre-existing condition.

In December 2019, he returned to the same health care facility again for treatment for a pre-existing condition. The duke stayed there for four days before he was discharged and was able to spend the Christmas period at Sandringham.

We're sure the Queen and Philip will be overjoyed to be reunited. Her Majesty and her husband have been spending much of the coronavirus pandemic at Windsor Castle after having been moved there from Buckingham Palace in March 2020. They spent the Christmas holidays there together.

We're happy to hear Philip is out of hospital and wish him well as he continues to recover at Windsor.