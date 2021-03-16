Duchess Meghan has been writing encouraging notes to women who are job hunting in the U.K. By Zach Harper

Long before she married Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan frequently shared her impressive calligraphy skills on her blog, The Tig. It was a skill she learned in school, and during her acting days, Meghan also taught calligraphy and een h celebrity clients. She handled Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's wedding invitations when the now-divorced couple got married in 2005.

Meghan also appreciated the art of writing and sending letters at a time when our lives are increasingly digitized and we mostly communicate through email, messaging apps and smartphones.

"I am a gal who just loves getting mail," she enthused in one blog entry on the site. "I race to the door when the mail comes (usually just fliers or bills), but I always hold out hope that there will be a letter... And that I will have the tactile experience of uncreasing the paper, reciting the words, and holding someone's thoughts in my hands."

The Duchess of Sussex recently sent many of her thoughts and best wishes to women who are searching for jobs through Smart Works, one of her patronages. The organization helps women who are out of work or looking to return to employment by providing them with wardrobe options for interviews and coaching.

On March 15, Smart Works shared some of the heartfelt letters Meghan had written on its Instagram. She sent them to Smart Works' clients centre in connection with International Women's Day and Women's History Month. They were all forwarded on to clients, and they all include her impeccable calligraphy.

"I wanted to write personally to wish you every success in your upcoming interview," Meghan wrote in a letter to a woman who is being considered for a job this week. "While any interview can feel daunting, I know that Smart Works has enabled you with the confidence to thrive throughout the process... You'll be amazing in your interview. Remember deep breaths and be yourself."

In another note, the duchess sent her congratulations to a woman who just got a job in the public health sector.

"I can't think of anything more important right now," she wrote. "And I'm so pleased to know that Smart Works supported you in the lead-up to your successful job interview."

Smart Works will continue to be one of Meghan's patronages after she and Harry stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family. Last month, it was revealed the Sussexes would return their royal patronages, but would retain their privately held ones in their new roles. Smart Works and animal rescue charity Mayhew are patronages that are privately held by Meghan.

In 2019, Meghan also launched capsule collection for Smart Works, that was created with her friend, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, Jigsaw and Marks & Spencer and John Lewis.

Receiving handwritten notes in the mail is a major boost – especially while job searching, which can be tough during usual times, never mind during a pandemic. We love hearing that Meghan has been sending so much encouragement across the pond.