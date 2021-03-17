Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Duchess Kate and Prince William make joint appearance to mark the holiday By Heather Cichowski

Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona daoibh go léir! Or, as it's said in English, Happy St. Patrick's Day! Prince William and Duchess Kate got to practice their Gaeilge (Irish) in a video shared on March 17.



"Beannachtai na Feile Padraig oraibh [Happy St. Patrick's Day]," William began the couple's message.

"We're delighted to wish you all a very Happy St. Patrick's Day," Kate continued.

"How come you got that easy bit?" William cheekily quipped in response.

Like so many celebrations over the past year, St. Patrick's Day will be different. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people who are marking the holiday around the world won't be able to spend time with their friends and family. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke about COVID-19 in their address and how they were able to visit Ireland in 2020, just before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic and much of the world went into lockdown.

☘️ Happy St Patrick’s Day!



Visit @dfatirl to watch the full message from leaders around the world  pic.twitter.com/ZBzE3M6dXi — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 17, 2021

"We were so thrilled to be able to visit Ireland just over a year ago, a few short weeks before all of our lives were turned upside down by the pandemic," William said of the Emerald Isle.

"The warm welcome that we received everywhere was a testament to the friendship between our two countries and the strength of the relationship between the U.K. and Ireland," mom of three Kate stated.

"We know that for Irish people all around the world today won't be the same as normal, but we hope that you can celebrate safely in any case," William added.

The couple ended their message by saying "Happy St. Patrick's Day" in unison.

Of course, the duke and duchess were dressed in their most festive green outfits for the occasion! Kate wowed in a gorgeous textured double breasted blazer from Zara. She accessorized with her Daniella Draper shamrock necklace, which was a staple piece in her royal tour of Ireland wardrobe, along with the coordinating earrings.

William wore a hunter green sweater by Ralph Lauren with a collared shirt layered underneath.

The Kensington Royal Twitter shared a snippet of the St. Patrick's Day message. The full five-minute clip can be viewed on the Irish Foreign Ministry's YouTube channel. It featured notable figures from around the world sending their best regards for St. Patrick's Day, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden (in a green tie!), New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Arden and Hisako, Princess Takamado of Japan.

Traditionally, Prince William and Duchess Kate mark St. Patrick's Day by attending the St. Patrick's Day parade with the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. The proceedings involve the duchess handing out shamrocks and the duke giving a salute as part of his responsibilities as Colonel of the Regiment.

In 2020, the duke and duchess did not have the traditional ceremony because the majority of the regiment were deployed overseas in Iran and South Sudan. So, Kensington Royal marked St. Patrick's Day with a post on Instagram.

Many members of the Royal Family honour St. Patrick's Day with engagements and messages that pay tribute to the relationship between Ireland and the United Kingdom. This year, the Queen shared a special note on Instagram to Irish President Michael D. Higgins on March 16.

“On the occasion of your National Day, I would like to convey to Your Excellency my congratulations, together with my best wishes to the people of Ireland," Her Majesty penned on March 16.

"This year marks 10 years since my visit to Ireland, which I remember fondly, and it marks a significant centenary across these islands. We share ties of family, friendship and affection – the foundation of our partnership that remains as important today as ten years ago. ‘Lá Fhéile Pádraig sona daoibh go léir.’"

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!