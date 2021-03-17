Love Duchess Kate's lucky green blazer? Here are some similar looks for your wardrobe By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William marked St. Patrick's Day with a special message to those celebrating on March 17.

Naturally, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were outfitted in their best green looks for their virtual appearance. Kate wowed in what appears to be the textured double breasted blazer from Zara. Her apple green version is unfortunately sold out, but there are similar styles to help achieve the look.

If you're after a close silhouette to Kate's bright green blazer, Zara has a few different options, including the Textured Cropped Blazer in Sea Green ($99.90).

The gorgeous pastel jacket has the same double-breasted lines and lapel collar. It's a perfect choice for spring thanks to the softer green tweed fabric and silver buttons.

Hankering for an equally bold jacket? The Spanish retailer also has a red option of Duchess Kate's tweed jacket. The Textured Double Breasted Blazer in Red ($99.90) is a head-turning style thanks to the rich red tweed fabric.

The jacket has the same double-breasted silhouette with gold buttons as Kate's. We could picture her wearing it, too!

Boden, which is another favourite high street brand of Kate's, has a lookalike version of her green tweed jacket, too. The Atkins British Tweed Blazer - Green Herringbone (US$99) is a great dupe.

The elegant green jacket is crafted from British tweed and it is currently on sale. It has a structured, semi-fitted shape.

There is no need to limit yourself to tweed. There are other blazers in different green fabrics that will leave the same impression of the duchess's St. Patrick's Day jacket.

Take inspiration from Black Halo's Bjorn Blazer in Irish Green ($229.04). The shade name alone couldn't be more appropriate. However, the bright green blazer can still be worn long after March.

The chic jacket is constructed out of a mid-weight fabric and it has a double-breasted cut, just like the Duchess of Cambridge's.

Lastly, there is Boohoo's Cropped Oversized Blazer in Emerald ($40). The budget-friendly choice is currently 50 per cent off!

It has a comfortable cropped silhouette with a notched lapel collar. Furthermore, there is a matching skirt for a modern take on a skirt suit.

If you want to style your green blazer like Kate's, finish your look with shamrock jewelry. For her 2021 St. Patrick's Day virtual appearance, the fashionable mom of three wore her Daniella Draper shamrock necklace. There are many lucky shamrock necklaces available from the brand, such as the Gold Baby Shamrock Necklace ($485).