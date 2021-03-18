Duchess Kate stuns in monochromatic outfit during in-person royal engagement to Newham Ambulance Station By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William stepped out to Newham Ambulance Station in East London on March 18 to visit with front-line workers and listen to their experiences with the coronavirus pandemic. For the outdoor meeting, the duchess protected herself from the dewy day in a Massimo Dutti coat, which was recycled from her wardrobe.

The Duchess of Cambridge rounded out her monochromatic ensemble with a few other recycled pieces from her closet: Her Métier London Roma bag and Kiki McDonough citrus drop earrings. Kate also accessorized with her cherished Amaia face mask in a coordinating neutral floral print and bronze pumps.

MORE: Prince William and Duchess Kate surprise royal fans with St. Patrick's Day appearance

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's engagement was their second in-person one since they returned to London. A big part of the visit was to hear how the ambulance staff and paramedics' mental health and well-being were looked after during COVID-19.

Royals fans last saw Kate step out in the classic camel coat last year, when she went on her 24-hour tour of the U.K. to launch her "5 big questions on the under 5s" survey. At the time, the mom of three donned the topper with a Zara leopard print skirt and tall black boots for a visit to Ely & Caerau Children's Centre in Cardiff in January 2020.

Want to get the look? There are many classic camel coats still available to buy to help you transition your wardrobe from winter to spring, just like the duchess. First up is the Babaton Slouch Coat in Cocoa Sand ($398).

The double-breasted longline style is a dead-ringer for Kate's Massimo Dutti coat thanks to its silhouette, notched collar and fabric.

Another great dupe is Club Monaco's Slim Tailored Coat in Camel ($529). The brand one of Duchess Meghan's favourites, and this particular piece has the same timeless colour palette as Kate's coat.

The Slim Tailored Coat boasts a notched collar and knee-skimming silhouette. It is crafted out of recycled wool and it has a polyester lining.

Finally, there's the Viola 3-In-1 Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat in Camel ($416.50) from Soia & Kyo. The Canadian label is another royal-approved outerwear brand. This particular style offers three different ways to wear it thanks to the detachable Thermolite puffer vest.

Take away the padded vest layer, and you're left with an elegant camel coat that exudes the same sophistication as Kate's look at Newham Ambulance Station. The double-face wool topper has a notch collar and double-breasted silhouette.

In terms of accessorizing, round out the ensemble with a coordinating bag. The Duchess of Cambridge's choice was Métier London's Roma Shoulder Bag in Marrakech (US$1,780).

The fashion maven added a pop of colour to her monochromatic camel ensemble with Kiki McDonough's Kiki Classic Citrine Pear Drop Earrings.