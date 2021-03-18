Bhutan royals release sweet new family portraits for son Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck's first birthday By Heather Cichowski

It's hard to believe, but Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck is already turning one! The Bhutan royal celebrates his first birthday on March 19. In honour of the big day, parents King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema have released a new series of adorable family portraits!

The images were shared by the King and Queen on their individual social media channels to mark the day. The photos also feature the birthday boy's big brother, Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, 5.

"On the joyous and most special occasion of the first birth anniversary of His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, we are honoured to share a special set of Kupars of the Royal Family," explained the caption.

The Bhutan royals' message continued, "These Kupars of His Majesty The King, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, His Royal Highness Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel and His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, were taken at Lingkana Palace.

"Together with the Bhutanese people, we offer our prayers and wishes for the lasting happiness and well being of His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck. #HisMajesty"

The series of portraits were all taken at Lingkana Palace, the Bhutan royals' residence. The snaps captured the beauty of the season as the royal family posed in front of a blooming tree. His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck has grown up so much! He has a full head of hair and the pictures captured his range of cute facial expressions.

The portraits show the birthday boy cuddling his mom, posing with his dad and playing with his big brother, who is also known as the Dragon Prince.



Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel and Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck already appear to have mastered their salutes based on one sweet snap! In a few of the portraits, the one-year-old high fives his family members!

King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema welcomed Gyalsey Ugyen on March 19, 2020.

"We are honoured to announce the birth of the second Royal Child of Their Majesties The King and Queen, a Prince, on the 19th of March 2020, corresponding with the 25th day of the 1st month of the Male Iron Rat year, in Lingkana Palace, Thimphu," the Instagram announcement read at the time.

"Her Majesty and the royal baby are in good health, and His Royal Highness The Gyalsey was delighted to meet his younger brother."

Like with his older brother, the Bhutanese king and queen's second son's name was not given at the time of his birth. He was officially named Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck on June 30 in a special Buddhist ceremony. At the time, it was revealed the boy would be referred to as Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck.

Royals fans last got to see adorable group photos of the young family in November 2020. They were shared on Nov. 1, which is King Jigme's Coronation Day. In 2008, he ascended to the throne in a formal coronation ceremony.

The photos captured Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel and Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck cuddling together. Additionally, there was a heartwarming snap of the boys with their mom.

Happy Birthday!