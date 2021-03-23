The best photos from Duchess Kate and Prince William's return to Westminster Abbey

On March 23, <strong><a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton>Duchess Kate</a></strong> and <Strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-william>Prince William</a></strong> returned to Westminster Abbey, where they married nearly 10 years ago. They were there for a much different engagement, as they stepped out as part of the National Day of Reflection. <p>The day marks one year since the first national lockdown in the U.K. as part of the <Strong><a href=/tags/0/coronavirus>coronavirus</a></strong> pandemic, and is intended to remember those who have lost their lives to <strong><a href=/tags/0/covid-19>COVID-19</a></strong> over the last year. <p>The Cambridges also met with those running a vaccination clinic at the more than 1,000-year-old abbey, and thanked them for the work they're doing to battle the pandemic. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the best photos from their day.</strong> <p>Photo: &copy; AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Westminster Abbey has been the site of all coronations for British monarchs since 1066, when <strong>William I</strong> was crowned there. <p>William told those working at the clinic that he and Kate haven't had their shots yet and are waiting for their turn. <p>"It's a while away yet until I get mine," he said. "But you're getting there pretty fast, so it won't be long. <p>"I've had plenty of vaccinations in my time. I get jabbed a lot." <p>The clinic is vaccinating about 2,000 people every week, and the Abbey has remained open for daily Holy Communion services, which have been held in its Nave during the pandemic. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate looked gorgeous in a white <a href=/tags/0/catherine-walker><strong>Catherine Walker</a></strong> coat, which features hand-applied ivory floral lace and a scalloped edge for a refined finish. She accessorized with <strong><a href=/tags/0/annoushka>Annoushka</a></strong>'s Gold Brown Diamond Baroque Earrings, her <strong><A href=/tags/0/metier-london>Métier London</a></strong> Roma Mini in Suede Marrakech and coordinating heels. She also wore a disposable blue face mask. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Cambridges were welcomed at the Abbey by the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, its Dean, and Paul Baumann, the Receiver General. Scott Craddock, the Abbey's Head of Visitor Experience, and Victoria de la Morinière, showed them around the clinic, which has been set up in Poet's Corner. <p>William, who it was reported had COVID-19 last year, was eager to talk to many of the volunteers. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Kate sat down to have a conversation with one of the volunteers. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The couple, who spent much of lockdown last year at their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, recently returned to London and have been making many in-person trips to visit volunteers over the last few weeks. <p>Photo: &copy; AARON CHOWN/AFP via Getty Images
The couple had a touching, quiet moment together as they walked into the quire together. It contains the choir seats along with a small selection of seats where the Royal Family and close guests have traditionally sat at many royal weddings, including the Cambridges' own in 2011. The quite also contains the altar, at which William and Kate were wed that year. <p>They must have had lots on which to reflect while making this walk together on March 23. They've had an incredible 10 years. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
