It's a boy! Zara and Mike Tindall welcome their third child By Heather Cichowski, with files from Ainhoa Barcelona

Royals fans woke to wonderful news on March 24, as it was revealed Zara and Mike Tindall have welcomed baby number three. Mia Tindall, 7, and Lena Tindall, 2, now have a little brother!

Zara gave birth to the little one on March 21, whose name is Lucas Philip Tindall. His middle name is a sweet tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh as well as Mike's father, Philip Tindall. The little one is also the Queen and Prince Philip's 10th great-grandchild.

"The baby was born at the couple's home in Gatcombe Park on Sunday 21 March, weighing 8lbs 4oz," an announcement from the couple read, according to HELLO! UK.

Mike also opened about the dramatic home birth to his co-hosts on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

"Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house," Mike revealed. "Arrived very quickly. Didn't make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor."

"So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

Thankfully, the couple had someone with experience at their home of Gatcombe Park. Zara's friend Dolly, who was also present at the births of their two daughters, realized the couple wouldn't have time to go to the hospital. Zara and Mike's midwife, who lives nearby, was able to come to the house very quickly. Mike revealed a second midwife also arrived during the birth.





As mentioned, Princess Anne's daughter and the former rugby player already share two daughters, Mia and Lena. The little girls are thrilled they have a new sibling in the family.

Mike said Mia is "over the moon" about her brother's birth, while Lena is already calling Lucas "her baby."

Mike, 42, and Zara, who is the Queen's eldest granddaughter, married in 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh.

The Queen and Philip also released a statement on Wednesday about the exciting news of their 10th grandchild, via Buckingham Palace according to HELLO! UK.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news and look forward to meeting their 10th Great Grandchild when circumstances allow."

In December, Mike revealed Zara was pregnant during an interview on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

"It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way," Mike told co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne at the time.

He joked about hoping for a boy this time around.

"I'd like a boy this time. I've got two girls, I would like a boy. I'll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy," he kidded as the co-hosts groaned.

As for royal baby names, Mike pondered about naming the child after the year it was conceived, and in relation to COVID-19.

"We're not sure what to do Covi or Covina – I don't know where to go with names," he quipped.



At the time, Mike did not reveal any insight on the baby's due date.

"We like to play our cards close to the chest," he added.

Zara, 39, has previously been open about experiencing two miscarriages following the birth of Mia. She is considered to be the first royal to have spoken out about pregnancy loss, having done so in 2018.

Her Majesty and Philip have had a few births and impending arrivals to celebrate already in 2021. Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank on Feb. 9. August's middle name also pays tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh. Eugenie also celebrated her 31st birthday on March 23.

Grandson Prince Harry and wife Duchess Meghan confirmed they were having a daughter. The Duke of Sussex shared the news in March to Oprah Winfrey and the little girl is due in the summertime.

Congratulations on the new addition!

