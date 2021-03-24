Princess Leonor, 15, steps out to her first solo royal engagement in Madrid

By Heather Cichowski

March 24 was a big day for Princess Leonor because she had her first solo royal engagement! The 15-year-old stepped out without her parents, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, as she visited the Cervantes Institute in Madrid to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The Spanish royal already looked in her element as she got out of the car and waved to royals fans who were gathered on the street. Leonor wore a ditsy leopard print dress from Spanish brand Poète. She wore a white face mask in light of COVID-19, and her blonde hair was styled in soft waves with the front layers clipped to the side of her head. The princess completed her look with classic black kitten heels.

Even from behind her face mask, Leonor looked so happy. Photo: © Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press via Getty Images

The event had a special symbolic connection because during her visit to the Cervantes Institute, the Princess of Asturias deposited Caja de las Letras, the copy of the Constitution she read for her first public speech back in 2018. Leonor also left a copy of Don Quixote, which she read with sister, Princess Sofia, in April 2020 as part of a continuous reading during the coronavirus pandemic.

Princess Leonor was last seen in public when she attended the Princess of Girona Foundation Meeting (FPdGI) at the Royal Palace of El Pardo in Madrid in December 2020 with her mom, dad and sister.

Leonor looked so confident at her first solo engagement. Photo: © Paolo Blocco/WireImage

She was also seen at the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2020, or Princess of Asturias Awards, in October 2020 with the rest of her family. If Leonor's dress from her first solo royal engagement is familiar to you, it's because she wore the same frilled frock to the awards.

Leonor last wore the beautiful dress when she attended the 2020 Princess of Asturias Awards on Oct. 16 in Oviedo with King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia and Princess Sofia. Photo: © Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Leonor's first solo engagement shows an increase in her royal duties as she gets older. She will reach another milestone in August 2021 when she begins her studies at the prestigious UWC Atlantic College in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales. Leonor will be studying the International Baccalaureate program for two years.

