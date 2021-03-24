Princess Leonor, 15, steps out to her first solo royal engagement in Madrid By Heather Cichowski

March 24 was a big day for Princess Leonor because she had her first solo royal engagement! The 15-year-old stepped out without her parents, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, as she visited the Cervantes Institute in Madrid to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The Spanish royal already looked in her element as she got out of the car and waved to royals fans who were gathered on the street. Leonor wore a ditsy leopard print dress from Spanish brand Poète. She wore a white face mask in light of COVID-19, and her blonde hair was styled in soft waves with the front layers clipped to the side of her head. The princess completed her look with classic black kitten heels.

The event had a special symbolic connection because during her visit to the Cervantes Institute, the Princess of Asturias deposited Caja de las Letras, the copy of the Constitution she read for her first public speech back in 2018. Leonor also left a copy of Don Quixote, which she read with sister, Princess Sofia, in April 2020 as part of a continuous reading during the coronavirus pandemic.

La Princesa de Asturias deposita en la Caja de las Letras el ejemplar de la Constitución que leyó el 31 de octubre de 2018 y el ejemplar de El Quijote cuya lectura compartió el 23 de abril de 2020 con la Infanta Sofía. XXX Aniversario @InstCervantespic.twitter.com/w5Do5WFi23 — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) March 24, 2021

Princess Leonor was last seen in public when she attended the Princess of Girona Foundation Meeting (FPdGI) at the Royal Palace of El Pardo in Madrid in December 2020 with her mom, dad and sister.

She was also seen at the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2020, or Princess of Asturias Awards, in October 2020 with the rest of her family. If Leonor's dress from her first solo royal engagement is familiar to you, it's because she wore the same frilled frock to the awards.

Leonor's first solo engagement shows an increase in her royal duties as she gets older. She will reach another milestone in August 2021 when she begins her studies at the prestigious UWC Atlantic College in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales. Leonor will be studying the International Baccalaureate program for two years.