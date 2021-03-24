Zara and Mike Tindall's cutest moments with their kids

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/zara-tindall"><strong>Zara</strong></a> and <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/mike-tindall"><strong>Mike Tindall</strong></a> have a beautiful young family. The couple share daughters <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/mia-tindall"><strong>Mia</strong></a>, 7, and <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/lena-tindall"><strong>Lena </strong></a>, 2, and just welcomed son <strong>Lucas Philip Tindall</strong> on <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021032459484/zara-and-mike-tindall-welcome-third-child"><strong>March 21</strong></a>. <p>Royals fans will still have to wait for the first photos of Zara and Mike's third child, but there are already many sweet snaps of the couple with their daughters from over the years. The couple are very down-to-earth, hands-on parents, and have frequently been pictured giving their daughters hugs, piggybacks and joking around with them in public. Lucas can look forward to many happy, fun times with his family as he grows up! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the most adorable moments of Zara and Mike with their children.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage, Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Lena was fascinated with mom Zara at the Festival of British Eventing in 2019. What do you think captured the little one's attention? <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
And Lena got a smooch from mom the same day! <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
That's some air! Mike threw Lena high in the air during a family outing at the same event. She looks thrilled. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Mia and Zara watched intently during the 2018 Celebrity Cup at Celtic Manor Resort. However, the little girl had something extra to chew on. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
At the Celebrity Cup, Mia received a tender kiss from her dad. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
At the same event, Mike and Lena looked like twins thanks to their similar facial expressions. What are they looking at? <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Weeeee! The former rugby player spun his eldest daughter at the Land Rover Novice & Intermediate Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in March 2019. <p>Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Mia enjoyed an ice cream as she held hands with her mom at the Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials. <p>Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Where did daddy go? Mike carried Mia on his shoulders as they attended the 2017 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in Stroud. <p>She had a sweet in her mouth! <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
At the Celebrity Cup charity fundraiser golf tournament, Mia looked like she had a blast as she rode on her daddy's back. <p>Photo: &copy; Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images
Doting mom Zara helped her youngest daughter out of the bouncy castle at the 2019 Festival of British Eventing in Stroud. It appears something else caught Lena's eye. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Mia gave a big stretch in the backseat of the car as the Tindalls arrived for <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a>'s pre-<a href=/tags/0/christmas><strong>Christmas</strong></a> lunch in December 2019. <p>Lena's hair can just be made out from her car seat behind Mike! <p>Photo: &copy; Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage
Ready for a sleep? Mia yawned as she rode on her dad's shoulders at the 2016 Gatcombe Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park. It must have been a big day for her! <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
It was a fun-filled family day out for Mike, Zara, Mia and Lena (in her stroller) at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials in September 2018. <p>Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Zara playfully touched her elder daughter's face as Mia looked up at her during a day out in Stroud in September 2019. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/WireImage
Mia waved from high up on her father's shoulders at the 2016 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
And the pair had a sweet moment as they smiled and gazed at each other! <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Little Lena held onto her mom during the 2019 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park. <p>Photo: &copy; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
And the toddler enjoyed a ride on dad Mike's shoulders during the day out in Stroud. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at <em>Hello! Canada</em>, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new <strong><a href="https://secure.hellomagazine.ca/pubs/MH/HLO/PO1047_12_for_12_Signup.jsp?cds_page_id=249283&cds_mag_code=HLO&id=1586362553212&lsid=30991115532073945&vid=1&cds_response_key=V03AARNWI">special offer for subscribers</a></strong>, there’s never been a better time to have <em>Hello!</em> delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved