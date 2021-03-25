Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden appears in new video message after recovering from COVID-19 By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Crown Princess Victoria made a new virtual appearance to kick off the start of the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm. It was the Swedish royal's first engagement since it was revealed that she and husband, Prince Daniel, had contracted COVID-19.

Victoria appeared in a video message to mark the start of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2021, which run from March 22-28, starting with two official practice days.

She made her remarks from Haga Castle, her family's residence in Stockholm. The mom of two wore a duck egg blue blazer paired with a cream Victorian blouse. Her brunette locks were pulled back into a ponytail and she wore golden hoops with pearly details.

This year, 195 figure skaters will compete in the event. The championships have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I am so proud that our beautiful capital gets to host the World Figure Skating Championships," she began in English.

"I really wish that I could have been in the Ericsson Globe Arena tonight for the grand opening ceremony," the 43-year-old continued. "But I am glad to have this opportunity to send you all my best wishes.

“Just like millions of other viewers, all over the world, my family and I are looking forward to seeing the world’s best figure skaters compete here in Stockholm.

"To all of you participants and volunteers, the best of luck, for the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2021."

MORE: Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden test positive for COVID-19

On March 11, it was revealed Victoria and Daniel were quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Swedish royal court. The couple went into isolation after Victoria experienced symptoms associated with the coronavirus the day before.

"The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel are doing well under the circumstances with only mild symptoms," the announcement read.

The couple's children, Princess Estelle, 9, and Prince Oscar, 5, also went into isolation with them.

We're thrilled to see that Victoria is doing better!