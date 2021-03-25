Duchess Kate and Prince William thank those who have helped end mental health stigma in new video By Heather Cichowski

Shattering the stigma about mental health is paramount for a healthier society, greater mental well-being and to help those in need. Time to Change has worked tirelessly to break the stigma, and Duchess Kate and Prince William praised those involved in the campaign in a special video message.

Time to Change shared the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's message to Twitter on March 25. The one-minute video sees the couple seated on a sofa, and speaking out about the importance of mental health.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a message thanking everyone who has been part of Time to Change’s campaign to end mental health stigma.



Find out how you can continue to be involved here  https://t.co/IqLUgWG8WT@KensingtonRoyalpic.twitter.com/hEBesBFZhI — Time to Change (@TimetoChange) March 25, 2021

"We wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who has shared their experiences, and taken action through Time to Change, helping to challenge the stigma which surrounds mental health," began William.

"Movements like Time to Change have helped to transform attitudes and encourage more openness about mental health in schools, communities and the workplace," Kate said.

The duke went on, "Over the past 15 years, Time to Change champions have inspired and supported thousands of people across the country, and mental health has now, at last, moved into the mainstream as part of our daily lives."

"However, the work isn't done yet," urged Kate. "And we cannot afford to stop here."

Prince William elaborated, "We need to keep talking, keep taking action and continue to stand up to the stigma."

“Time to Change it did save my life.”



Ahead of Time to Change’s closure on 31 March, Tim along with a host of our Champions and supporters share the impact of the programme.



Watch the full film  https://t.co/0vYiEHtJHApic.twitter.com/aVAnPhH5EF — Time to Change (@TimetoChange) March 25, 2021

The mom of three stated, "It's so important that we value our mental health just as much as we value our physical health."

"To everyone who has been a part of Time to Change, thank you," William signed off, with the duke and duchess both saying "thank you" in unison.

PHOTOS: The best photos from Duchess Kate and Prince William's return to Westminster Abbey

Mental health is a very important topic for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. They launched Heads Together in 2016 with Prince Harry through The Royal Foundation. The former is a non-profit organization that also shares the goal of breaking the stigma surrounding mental health. Furthermore, it works to generate fundraising for new mental well-being services.

In February of this year, William and Kate participated in Time to Talk Day, Time to Change's campaign which encouraged people to open up on Feb. 4. "A small conversation about mental health has the power to make a big difference," explained part of the campaign on Instagram.

The Kensington Royal Twitter shared a GIF to raise awareness for the day and its cause.

It’s easy to think we haven’t got the power to make a change. But a small conversation can make a big difference when it comes to tackling the stigma surrounding mental health. #TimeToTalk



To find out more, visit @TimetoChangepic.twitter.com/TdaJrvEgyM — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 4, 2021

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an in-person royal engagement at the start of the week. The couple returned to their wedding venue, Westminster Abbey, on March 23.

William and Kate were there in honour of National Day of Reflection, which marked one year since the first national lockdown in the U.K. The day is intended to remember those who lost their lives during the last year of the coronavirus pandemic.

While at the abbey, William and Kate also looked at its vaccination centre and spoke to some of the volunteers as well as those who were receiving their jabs.