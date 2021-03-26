Duchess Meghan wows with her baking skills with lemon cake she made for Women's History Month By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Duchess Meghan is a woman of many talents! She showed off her impressive baking skills when she made a lemon cake for World Central Kitchen in honour of Women's History Month - and used lemons picked from her garden!

World Central Kitchen teamed up with Meghan and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation to provide meals in Chicago. The dessert was the Duchess of Sussex's delicious-looking lemon olive oil cake with her home-grown lemons from her Montecito garden.

In honor of #WomensHistoryMonth, WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago. Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess—with lemons  from her garden! pic.twitter.com/vnyXV9sOnh — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 26, 2021

World Central Kitchen uploaded a photo on March 25 of a group enjoying their dessert, and revealed the details of it.

"In honor of #WomensHistoryMont, WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago," explained World Central Kitchen. "Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess—with lemons from her garden!"

The lemon cake was a single layer desert and was displayed on a beautiful stand. The spring treat appeared to be topped with icing sugar. There were leaves on top and surrounding the cake. It looks like the perfect baked good for the new season and Easter!

Since WCK’s Covid response began in Chicago, we’ve served nearly 500,000 meals. Today, Dorri of the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago—which has distributed 60,000 meals with WCK—and Sarah, co-owner of Fat Shallot restaurant, shared a safely distanced lunch with women picking up meals. pic.twitter.com/gx8JOqDw2T — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 26, 2021

World Central Kitchen said it has served close to 500,000 meals since it started its COVID-19 response in Chicago. The lemon cake was part of a socially-distanced lunch that took place on March 25 and featured Dorri of the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, which has distributed 60,000 meals with WCK, co-owner of Fat Shallot restaurant Sarah and a few women who were picking up the meals.

In late 2020, the Sussexes revealed Archewell would partner with World Central Kitchen to help those affected by catastrophic weather events and other circumstances get healthy food. In February 2021, the Archewell Foundation helped pay for a new roof for a Dallas women's shelter that had its roof damaged in historic winter storms.

It was previously revealed the duchess marked Women's History Month by writing letters to women who were searching for jobs. The letters were penned in connection with her Smart Works patronage, which helps women who are out of work or looking to return to employment by providing them with wardrobe options for interviews as well as coaching.

SmartWorks shared one of the handwritten notes to its Instagram. The nonprofit stated that throughout March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation was "encouraging people around the world to perform acts of compassion for women in their lives and communities."