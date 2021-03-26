It's a boy! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden welcome their third child By Heather Cichowski

A big congratulations to Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden is in order because the Swedish royals have welcomed their third child!

An announcement from the Swedish royal court revealed the Duchess of Värmland gave birth to the baby boy on March 26.

"The Office of The Marshal of the Realm is delighted to announce that Her Royal Highness Princess Sofia gave birth to a healthy boy on Friday the 26th March 2021 at 11.19 a.m. at Danderyd Hospital," read the statement.

"Both mother and child are in good health."

The joyful news was also shared on the Swedish royal family's Instagram. No name has been publicly released as of this writing.

This is the Duke and Duchess of Värmland's third boy. The couple already share sons Prince Alexander, 4, and Prince Gabriel, 3. The boys will no doubt be thrilled to have a little brother.

MORE: It's a boy! Zara and Mike Tindall welcome their third child

Sofia, 36, and Carl Philip, 41, revealed that they were expecting their third child in December with an official statement.

"We are happy and expectant and look forward to welcoming our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel," the announcement read. "A new little member of our family."

It featured a beautiful photo of the couple lovingly embracing.

The pregnancy announcement came after it was revealed that Sofia and her husband had tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020. Thankfully, the couple only experienced mild symptoms.

Carl Philip is presently fourth in line to the Swedish throne, meaning the baby will be seventh in line. However, it is believed the newborn will not be given a royal title. The baby boy is the first to be born since King Carl XVI Gustaf made changes to the Swedish royal house in 2019 where the children of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, as well as those of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill, would no longer be members of the royal house.

Royals fans have also been celebrating the birth of Zara and Mike Tindall's baby boy this week. They welcomed their third child, too. Zara gave birth to baby number three on March 21. The little guy, whose name is Lucas Philip Tindall, joins siblings Mia Tindall, 7, and Lena Tindall, 2.

Congratulations on the new addition!