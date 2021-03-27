Former royal chef Darren McGrady shares recipe for the Queen's favourite lemon drizzle cake By Heather Cichowski

When you love lemons, you make lemon cake! Lemon drizzle cake is a classic teatime treat and it is one of the Queen's favourites. And former royal chef Darren McGrady has revealed how to make the cake in his latest YouTube video.

There are lots of slightly different versions of lemon drizzle cake. Darren shared the recipe that he used to prepare for Her Majesty. The deliciously soft and moist cake slightly differs from some recipes because it has a double glaze!

Typically, the former royal chef would bake the lemon drizzle cake on a Friday in the Buckingham Palace kitchens. Then it would be packed up to be taken to Windsor Castle. The dessert would get the first glaze when it was baked then the second one would be added at Windsor before royal tea.

The scrumptious lemon drizzle cake might have been suitable for royal tea, but it's an easy bake and would be just as suited for a spring meal or even Easter. The cake has a simple method and a lot of the ingredients are things people likely already have at home.

Darren has previously shared recipes for some of the Royal Family's favourites including the banana flan that was one of Prince Harry and Prince William's most cherished childhood treats.

Her Majesty isn't the only one who loves lemon cake. Duchess Meghan recently made a lemon olive oil cake for World Central Kitchen in honour of Women's History Month - using lemons picked from her garden in California!

In honor of #WomensHistoryMonth, WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago. Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess—with lemons  from her garden! pic.twitter.com/vnyXV9sOnh — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 26, 2021

The dessert was part of a socially distanced meal in Chicago and was in partnership between World Central Kitchen and Meghan and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation. Now, we just need to get the Duchess of Sussex's recipe!