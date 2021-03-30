Queen Rania of Jordan wows in pink suit as she steps out with King Abdullah II By Heather Cichowski

Queen Rania and her husband, King Abdullah II, had a royal engagement on March 30 where they got to see some of the amazing handicrafts from those involved in Jordan's Productive Youth Program. The mother of four wowed at the outing in a cheerful pink suit, that's perfect for spring!

Rania shared a photo of a tender moment from the engagement.

"With His Majesty today to take a look at the handicrafts made by the Productive Youth Program," she captioned the post, writing in English and Arabic. "Always inspiring to see young people transforming their talents into promising projects."

The image captured the Jordanian royals admiring a jar Rania was holding. The couple were both in coordinating black face masks. Abdullah wore all black while his wife was in the aforementioned bubblegum pink suit with white windowpane pattern.

Some of the crafts they viewed at the outdoor market included ceramics, wool art, pottery and woodwork.

Rania last shared a tender post on Instagram to mark Mother's Day in Jordan on March 21. The 50-year-old uploaded sweet throwback photos featuring her kids, Crown Prince Hussein, 26, Princess Iman, 24, Princess Salma, 20, and Prince Hashem, 15.

"I see my whole world in your eyes. Happy Mother's Day," she captioned the post.