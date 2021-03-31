Royal style of the month – March 2021

<a href=/tags/0/the-queen><strong>Her Majesty</strong></a> charmed at the CWGC Air Forces Memorial on March 31 in a soft green tweed ensemble with a matching hat. <p>The 94-year-old's spring-like outfit was rounded out with her signature black accessories and pearls. <p>Photo: © Steve Reigate - WPA Pool/Getty Images
On March 30, <a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles><strong>Duchess Camilla</strong></a> stepped out in a hunter green dress and colourful face mask to visit the Fitzjohn's Food Bank and the Lewes Open Door charity at Christ's Church. <p>Photo: &copy; Gareth Fuller-WPA Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> embraced a nautical look with a striped top from <a href=/tags/0/boss><strong>BOSS</strong></a>, cropped navy pants and a white jacket when she marked the 275th anniversary of <strong>Goya</strong>'s birthday on March 29 in Fuendetodos, Spain. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
On March 26, the <a href=/tags/0/spanish-royals><strong>Spanish royals</strong></a> showcased modern versions of suits during a tour of the Spanish School Maria Moliner in Andorra la Vella, Andorra. <p>Letizia looked elegant in a grey blazer cinched with a black belt. She styled the look with a tulle top, black slacks and flats. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
The Dutch royal looked like a superhero when she stepped out in a leopard print dress and red pieces to visit Studio Qredits in The Hague on March 25. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images
Queen Letizia was all dressed up in a blush feathered top and black trousers for an official dinner at Andorra Park Hotel on March 25 during the Spanish royals' two-day visit to the independent principality of Andorra. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Queen Letizia shone in a red dress with matching accessories at Casa de la Vall, headquarters of the General Council of Andorra, on March 25. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
On March 25, <a href=/tags/0/queen-mathilde><strong>Queen Mathilde</strong></a> of Belgium coordinated her face mask to her leaf green dress when she visited the "Children of the Renaissance" exhibition at the Museum Hof Van Busleyden in Mechelen. <p>A tweed coat draped over her shoulders and brown clutch and pumps completed the chic outfit. <p>Photo: &copy; LALMAND/Belga/AFP via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall looked so chic in a navy coat, two-tone pumps and a printed face mask when she and <a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a> took in the Greek Independence Day Military Parade in Athens on March 25 during their two-day tour. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall dazzled in an embroidered blue look at a dinner and reception hosted by Her Excellency the President of the Hellenic Republic, <strong>Katerina Sakellaropoulou</strong>, in Athens on March 24. <p>She had a fancy gold fancy mask, too! <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images
For her milestone first solo engagement, <a href=/tags/0/princess-leonor><strong>Princess Leonor</strong></a> of Spain visited the Cervantes Institute in Madrid to celebrate its 30th anniversary on March 24. <p>The 15-year-old recycled a leopard print dress from Spanish brand <strong>Poète</strong>. She paired it with black kitten heels and a white face mask. <p>Photo: &copy; Paolo Blocco/WireImage
Camilla paid tribute to the colours of Greece with her sophisticated cape jacket and dress for a visit to the National Gallery in Athens on March 24 during her and Charles's royal tour. <p>The duchess's face mask was made by a fan! <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> returned to her wedding venue, Westminster Abbey in London, with <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> on March 23 to see the <a href=/tags/0/covid-19><strong>COVID-19</strong></a> vaccine hub. <p>The mom of three selected a white lace-trimmed <a href=/tags/0/catherine-walker><strong>Catherine Walker</strong></a> coat accessorized with her <a href=/tags/0/metier-london><strong>Métier London</strong></a> Roma Mini Bag, <a href=/tags/0/annoushka><strong>Annoushka</strong></a> Gold Brown Diamond Baroque Earrings and brown pumps. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron Chown / POOL / AF via Getty Images
Queen Máxima proved red really was her colour when she donned a burgundy coat and matching pumps for an event to launch "Money Week" in The Hague on March 22. <p>Photo: &copy; FRANK VAN BEEK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Duchess Kate wowed in head-to-toe beige at Newham Ambulance Station in East London on March 18. <p>The mom of three re-wore her <a href=/tags/0/massimo-dutti><strong>Massimo Dutti</strong></a> camel coat, <a href=/tags/0/metier-london><strong>Métier London</strong></a> Roma Mini Bag and <a href=/tags/0/amaia><strong>Amaia</strong></a> ditsy floral face mask. <p>Photo: &copy; Richard Pohle-WPA Pool/AFP via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Princess-Sirivannavari ><strong>Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana</strong></a> was sensational in a hot pink look at <strong>Nefreretta</strong>'s collection show at Siam Paragon Shopping Center in Bangkok on March 18. <p>Photo: &copy; Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain stunned in a bold tweed blazer and cropped pants for the proclamation of the winner of the 2021 Princess of Girona Foundation Business category on March 17 in Toledo. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
To celebrate <a href=/tags/0/st-patricks-day><strong>St. Patrick's Day</strong></a>, Duchess Kate chose a vibrant green blazer from <a href=/tags/0/zara><strong>Zara</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; YouTube/IrishForeignMinistry
Queen Letizia and <a href=/tags/0/king-felipe-vi><strong>King Felipe VI</strong></a> coordinated in grey tweed at the Spanish Royal Tapestry Factory in Madrid on March 16. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/queen-maxima><strong>Queen Máxima</strong></a> wowed in all red as she stepped out to The Netherlands Dance Theater on March 16 in The Hague. <p>Even her face mask coordinated with her chic outfit. <p>Photo: &copy; Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images
During a visit to School 21 in Stratford on March 11, Duchess Kate looked so cheerful in <strong><a href="/tags/0/max-and-co">Max & Co</strong></a> coat and matching<strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/boden">Boden</a></strong> sweater. <p>She teamed the cotton candy pieces with wide-leg trousers from <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/jigsaw"><strong>Jigsaw</strong></a>, a black quilted clutch from <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/jaeger">Jaeger</a></strong>, <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/emmy-london"><strong>Emmy London</strong></a> pumps, <strong>Orelia</strong> Chain Huggie Hoop Earrings in Gold and her go-to <a href=/tags/0/amaia><strong>Amaia</strong></a> pink floral face mask. <p>Photo: &copy; Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall wore a navy and white pleated dress, tall boots and a mini <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel</strong></a> quilted bag to meet Brigadier <strong>Phil Prosser</strong> at Skipton House in London on March 9. <p>Photo: &copy; Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Queen was a vision in a blue skirt suit from <a href=/tags/0/angela-kelly><strong>Angela Kelly</strong></a> when she made an appearance in the <em>A Celebration for Commonwealth Day</em> special for BBC One on March 7. <p>For the modified <a href=/tags/0/commonwealth-day><strong>Commonwealth Day</strong></a> celebrations, the monarch donned her chrysanthemum sapphire and diamonds brooch. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Letizia looked so sophisticated in black and white at the Rare Diseases World Day event in Madrid on March 5. <p>Photo: &copy; Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall was so pretty in a pink coat and black accessories as she layered up to speak with volunteers at the Community Vaccination Centre at St. Paul's Church in Croydon on March 3. <p>Photo: &copy; Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
