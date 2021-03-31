Archbishop of Canterbury sets the record straight on Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding date By Heather Cichowski

One of the most surprising moments from Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey was when the duchess revealed she and Harry exchanged vows privately in their backyard, three days before their royal wedding in May 2018.

Since the March 7 interview, there has been repeated clarification about the comments, and now Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury is setting the record straight.

The most senior bishop in the Church of England officiated Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. He confirmed this was their legal wedding.

"I met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex several times in a private and pastoral setting before the official ceremony on Saturday 19 May 2018," he told Italian newspaper La Repubblica. "That day was the day of the marriage."

"If I had signed the certificate on a different day, I would have been committing a serious crime," he went on.

"The marriage was celebrated on the 19th May. But I won't say what occurred in our other meetings."

"If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential," Justin added.

The couple's wedding certificate shows they were married on May 19, 2018 at Windsor Castle.

During her interview with Oprah, Meghan discussed her royal nuptials with Harry.

"We called the Archbishop and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our own union between us,' so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury..." she said.

After her comments, HELLO! UK reported Meghan was referring to a quiet, private event with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Royals fans saw the 105th principal leader of the Church of England perform the vow exchange between the duke and duchess at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19.