The Queen promised very special gifts for her new dogs as she steps out to her first in-person engagement of 2021 By Zach Harper

Spring has sprung, and the Queen has stepped out to her first in-person engagement of 2021!

Her Majesty travelled to Runnymede, England to visit the CWGC Air Forces Memorial on March 31 and mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). The 94-year-old looked very happy to be greeting people in person, grinning from ear-to-ear as she wore an appropriately spring-like light green outfit with a matching hat. Major Tom White, a veteran of the Afghanistan War, laid a wreath on Her Majesty's behalf.

At the event, the Queen was promised a very special present, just ahead of her 95th birthday next month. Two RAAF jackets have been specially made for the two new dogs she received earlier in March. The outfits will be delivered after having been specially made.

The monarch has named her two new pups Fergus and Muick in honour of her the late Queen Mother's Scottish heritage, a report said earlier this month. Fergus, who is a dorgi (a dachshund and corgi mix), is named after Fergus Bowes-Lyon, the Queen's late uncle, Muick's name comes from Loch Muick, which can be found on the Royal Family's Balmoral estate. Muick is a corgi.

Fergus and Muick were reportedly gifted to the Queen to keep her company while Prince Philip was in hospital earlier this year. The Duke of Edinburgh checked in to King Edward VII's Hospital on Feb. 16 after feeling unwell and received treatment for a pre-existing condition before he was transferred to St Bartholomew's to have some heart surgery. He later returned to King Edward VII and went home to his loving wife of 73 years at Windsor Castle on March 16.

This was the Queen's first in-person engagement since last fall, when she and Prince William stepped out to visit the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Gorton Down Science Park near Salisbury, England. The Queen has continued to hold virtual engagements throughout the COVID-19 lockdown.

As royals fans know, the Queen has long been a huge lover of dogs, especially corgis. Her final two corgis, Whisper and Willow, passed away in 2018. Fergus and Muick have joined Candy, a dorgi – a cross between a dachshund and corgi – at Windsor Castle, and no doubt all three are keeping her company in isolation.

The Queen and Philip received their COVID-19 vaccinations in January, and Her Majesty has since urged everyone to get their shots when it is their turn. In a video call with vaccine volunteers on Feb. 25, she said "the jab... didn't hurt at all" and was "very quick."

"I think the other thing is, that it is obviously difficult for people if they've never had a vaccine... but they ought to think about other people rather than themselves," she added. "I think it is remarkable how quickly the whole thing has been done and so many people have had the vaccine already."