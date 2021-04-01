The Queen reportedly 'got her second COVID jab' ahead of her first public engagement of 2021 By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Royals fans were delighted to see the Queen at her first in-person engagement of 2021. On March 31, Her Majesty visited the CWGC Air Forces Memorial in Runnymede, England to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). Ahead of the royal engagement, it is reported that the 94-year-monarch received her second COVID-19 vaccine.

It is said the Queen "got her second COVID jab" ahead of the engagement, according to the Daily Mail. Her Majesty's in-person appearance does closely link with the 12 weeks since she received her first dose of the vaccine, which helps keep people safe from the novel coronavirus.

The Queen and Prince Philip received their first COVID-19 vaccinations in January at Windsor Castle, where they had been isolating for the vast majority of the coronavirus pandemic. The news was confirmed by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson on Jan. 9. A royal source told HELLO! UK the couple's vaccinations were administered by a Household Doctor.

Since then, Her Majesty has urged everyone to get their shots when it is their turn. In a video call with vaccine volunteers on Feb. 25, she said "the jab... didn't hurt at all" and she added it was "very quick."

As of this writing, the United Kingdom has administered nearly 31 million first doses and a second dose total of just over 4 million as of March 31.

At her in-person royal engagement in Runnymede, Major Tom White, a veteran of the Afghanistan War, laid a wreath on the Queen's behalf. She was also told that her new dogs would have two very special RAAF jackets delivered to the Royal Household after they are custom made.

It was so lovely to see Her Majesty undertake an in-person engagement, and brilliant to hear that she has reportedly been fully vaccinated.