Princess Diana is getting a special honour ahead of what would have been her 60th birthday. The late Princess of Wales is receiving an English Heritage blue plaque outside of the London apartment where she lived before marrying Prince Charles.

Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, confirmed the news and the location of the plaque on Twitter on April 1.

"How very lovely that this blue plaque will be going up outside Coleherne Court - thank you, ⁦@EnglishHeritage, for commemorating such a very happy place for Diana in this way," the Earl of Spencer wrote next to a template of the finished blue plaque and a snap of one being carved.

The plaque reads, "Diana Spencer later Princess of Wales 1961-1997 lived here 1979-1981."



"Thank you for your support and kind words, we can't wait to see the plaque up!" English Heritage responded.

Fans of The Crown will likely be familiar with how Diana lived in a London apartment before becoming royal. Season four of the Netflix show captured this time her life, with Emma Corrin filling the role of Diana.

Diana, who was then known as Lady Diana Spencer, lived at the Coleherne Court apartment, which was situated in a mansion block in Earl's Court, London, from 1979-1981. Her parents purchased the apartment, and Diana lived there with a few friends while she worked as a nursery teacher's assistant at Young England Kindergarten in London, just prior to her engagement to the Prince of Wales.

HELLO! UK states the People's Princess described living in the three-bedroom flat as "the happiest time of her life," according to Andrew Morton’s book Diana, In Her Own Words.



English Heritage handles more than 400 historic buildings, monuments and sites. The charity focuses on bringing "the story of England to life for over 10 million people each year." Its famous London blue plaques link the people of the past with the buildings of the present and there have been over 950 plaques put up in the capital since the scheme launched in 1866.

Princess Diana's blue plaque was announced along with five other plaques that celebrate incredible women. Scientist and peace campaigner Kathleen Lonsdale received the first English Heritage blue plaque of 2021, in the 50th anniversary of her death. Anti-slavery campaigner Ellen Craft, designer Jean Muir, social reformer Caroline Norton and barrister Helena Normanton will also get plaques this year.

The announcement comes after English Heritage launched its "plaques for women" campaign five years ago and the public nominated female figures they thought worthy of the honour.

“We are expecting our plaque to Diana, Princess of Wales to be very popular," said English Heritage’s Curatorial Director Anna Eavis in a press release. "She was an inspiration and cultural icon to many, raising awareness of issues including landmines and homelessness, and helping to destigmatise illnesses such as HIV, leprosy and depression.

"It seems fitting that we should erect a plaque commemorating her work and influence in what would have been her 60th year.”