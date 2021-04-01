Bhutan royals share adorable new family portrait By Heather Cichowski

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema have released a new family portrait featuring their sons Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, 5, and Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, 1.

The beautiful family portrait features the Bhutan royals enjoying a lovely spring day at Tashichho Dzong, a Buddhist monastery and fortress in Thimphu, Bhutan. The young family are captured in front of what appears to be a blooming cherry blossom tree in traditional dress.

King Jigme Khesar holds his older son, who is also known as the Dragon Prince, while Queen Jetsun Pema holds their younger son, His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck.

The image was shared across the Bhutanese king and queen's Instagram accounts. Queen Jetsun Pema explained that the sweet shot was taken earlier in March and that the Kupar was also featured in the April calendar by Yellow Bhutan.

Yellow Bhutan elaborated that the royal family is currently lending its support to people during the coronavirus pandemic and vaccinations.

"During the national vaccination week, Their Majesties and Their Royal Highnesses are in the East, to support the people during Bhutan’s important step towards overcoming the pandemic," read the message next to the calendar image. "This is a time of hope and optimism, made all the more special by His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuk’s first visit to the East."

The Bhutan royals shared a series of images last month to celebrate their younger son's birthday on March 19. They captured the entire family at Lingkana Palace, their royal residence.

"On the joyous and most special occasion of the first birth anniversary of His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, we are honoured to share a special set of Kupars of the Royal Family," read the Instagram.

The Bhutan royals' message went on, "These Kupars of His Majesty The King, Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen, His Royal Highness Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel and His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, were taken at Lingkana Palace.

"Together with the Bhutanese people, we offer our prayers and wishes for the lasting happiness and well being of His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck. #HisMajesty"

The birthday photos are similar to the new picture of the royals. They all highlight how much His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck has grown up in just a year.

King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema welcomed Gyalsey Ugyen on March 19, 2020. Jigme Namgyel was born on Feb. 5, 2016.

