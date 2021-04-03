All the times royal women have looked sensational in pastels

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>Wearing pastel shades is one of the ways we celebrate spring, just like with sporting <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/fashion/02018032143813/royals-wearing-spring-florals/"><strong>floral prints</strong></a>. <p>Royals, including <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/Queen-Letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> also celebrate the warmer weather by embracing shades of baby blue, lavender, pale yellow, mint green and more. But, they do not limit their pastel wardrobe choices to one season and neither should you! <p>These beautiful royal pastel outfits highlight how pretty soft shades always are. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the prettiest pastel moments from royal women.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; George Pimentel / WireImage, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, Michael Campanella/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/queen-letizia><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> coordinated her pumps to her cotton candy pink pantsuit for a meeting at AECC (Spanish Association Against Cancer) in Madrid in September 2020. <p>Photo: &copy; Pablo Cuadra/GC Images
An expectant <a href=/tags/0/countess-of-wessex><strong>Countess of Wessex</strong></a> joined husband <a href=/tags/0/prince-edward><strong>Prince Edward</strong></a> for the Hampton Court Palace Flower Show in July 2003 in beautiful lilac coordinates. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> absolutely dazzled in an embellished baby blue gown by <a href=/tags/0/jenny-packham><strong>Jenny Packham</strong></a> for The Royal Variety Performance in 2017. <p>Photo: &copy; Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles><strong>Duchess Camilla</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/meghan-markle><strong>Duchess Meghan</strong></a> wowed in soft shades during the 70th birthday patronage celebrations for <a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a> in May 2018. <p>Camilla wore mint green while Meghan donned a <strong>Goat</strong> dress and coordinating <a href=/tags/0/philip-treacy><strong>Philip Treacy</strong></a> hat in ballet pink. <p>Photo: &copy; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
The <a href=/tags/0/dutch-royals><strong>Dutch royals</strong></a> wowed in pastel springtime outfits during a photocall to celebrate King's Day in the royal palace of Huis Ten Bosch in The Hague on April 27, 2020. <p>Photo: &copy; PATRICK VAN KATWIJK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
At <a href=/tags/0/royal-ascot><strong>Royal Ascot</strong></a> 2019, <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a> made a cheerful impression in a pistachio green tweed coat and matching dress. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/princess-charlene><strong>Princess Charlene</strong></a> added an unexpected pop of pastels to her outfit at the 2019 F1 Grand Prix of Monaco with salmon pink trousers. <p>Photo: &copy; Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Kate looked so cheerful in a yellow dress as she joined <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> on their royal tour of North America with a stop in Calgary back in 2011. <p>Photo: &copy; George Pimentel / WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/princess-sofia><strong>Princess Sofia</strong></a>, (second right) who was pregnant at the time, was sensational in a flowing blue gown for a glamorous sustainability seminar in Bastad, Sweden. <p>Photo: &copy; Ole Jensen/Getty Images
Her Majesty was colour coordinated in a dusty pink coat and hat when she stepped out to a very rare in-person engagement in 2020 to the Energetics Analysis Centre in Salisbury. <p>Photo: &copy; Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images
All eyes were on Princess Diana at the 1987 <a href=/tags/0/cannes-film-festival><strong>Cannes Film Festival</strong></a> as she graced the red carpet in a baby blue gown courtesy of <a href=/tags/0/catherine-walker><strong>Catherine Walker</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/crown-princess-mary><strong>Crown Princess Mary</strong></a> made a stylish appearance for the opening of a Copenhagen museum on June 8, 2020 thanks to her floral skirt and pale blue pumps. <p>Photo: &copy; NIELS CHRISTIAN VILMANN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images
Queen Letizia charmed in a baby blue dress and cream espadrilles when she joined <a href=/tags/0/king-felipe-vi><strong>King Felipe VI</strong></a> for a visit to the Monastery of Santa Maria de Poblet in Vimbodí i Poblet, Tarragona in June 2020. <p>Photo: &copy; Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images
A pregnant Duchess of Sussex beamed in a floral frock from <a href=/tags/0/brock-collection><strong>Brock Collection</strong></a> at Brinsworth House in December 2018. <p>Photo: &copy; Geoff Pugh- WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out in style in an embroidered duck egg blue dress and coat during her and Prince Charles's two-day royal tour of Greece in March 2021. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images
Princess Diana looked like the belle of the ball in a dreamy white, pale pink and lavender gown from <strong>Bellville Sassoon</strong> at an exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in November 1981. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/crown-princess-victoria><strong>Crown Princess Victoria</strong></a> was the epitome of warm weather style as she joined <a href=/tags/0/prince-daniel><strong>Prince Daniel</strong></a> for the 2019 Polar Music Prize award ceremony. <p>Victoria was clad in a dramatic soft pink tulle gown and she carried a colourful flower bouquet. <p>Photo: &copy; Michael Campanella/Getty Images
