Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan reveal their first Netflix series By Zach Harper, with files from Heather Cichowski and Danielle Stacey

Prince Harry started the Invictus Games as a way to help veterans and service members who have been injured reconnect with their love of sport and find joy in moving their bodies. And now he and Duchess Meghan are set to put the spotlight on how Invictus helps people by making it the subject of their first Archewell series for Netflix.

Heart of Invictus (which is the project's working title) will follow a group of athletes as they prepare for the 2022 Invictus Games, which will take place in The Hague. It's not known when it will be released yet.

"Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination and resolve," Harry said in a statement.

"This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.

"As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead of prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service."

Harry will be executive producer on the series along with Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara. He will appear on camera throughout the series, which aims to give viewers an insider's glimpse into the importance of the games.

"We're very excited about the opportunity to shine the global spotlight of Netflix on the men and women that we work with, in order to ensure that even more people can be inspired by their determination and fortitude in working towards their recovery," Dominic Reid, the Invictus Games Foundation's Chief Executive, said in a statement.

"This partnership will also bring in significant funding to the charity. We are extremely grateful to our Founding Patron [Harry] for his continued efforts to support the military community, and for making this partnership happen."

In addition to the Netflix series, Harry and the Invictus Games Foundation have been keeping busy despite the 2021 instalment of the games being moved to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In February, the foundation debuted a six-episode podcast called The Conversation with the NHS, which examined the intersections of mental health with COVID-19.

Since Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, the Invictus Games Foundation has operated the annual sporting event for veterans and injured service members. He serves as its patron, helping it fulfill its mission to help create a network of support, belonging and understanding for those involved.

Last year, Harry and Meghan signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix that will see them produce an array of content, including documentaries, docs-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple said in a statement at the time.

The duke is also involved with Oprah Winfrey's upcoming Apple TV+ series, which focuses on mental health. It is set to air next year.

We can't wait to watch the first Archewell series for Netflix!