Duchess Meghan's friend Misha Nonoo is also expecting a baby girl By Heather Cichowski

The Sussexes are having a girl and she will likely have a playmate because Duchess Meghan's good friend Misha Nonoo is also expecting a baby girl.

The fashion designer revealed she was expecting a girl with husband Mike Hess in a tender Instagram post on April 6. The announcement included a portrait of the designer in a flowing maroon blouse. The 36-year-old had her arms crossed and she looked down at her growing baby bump.

"My journey into motherhood has been one of the most rewarding and beautiful experiences of my life. I’m extremely grateful and excited to share that we’re adding a sweet baby girl to our family, and Leo will soon be a big brother!" said the Bahraini-British fashion designer on the Instagram for her eponymous label.

Misha went on, "To celebrate, we’re launching a new collection of maternity styles, inspired by the wardrobe heroes I missed wearing the most during my pregnancy. Effortless pieces designed to be worn before, during, and after pregnancy—this is maternity wear for whatever the future has in store.

"Whether you’re already a Mum or an expecting Mum-to-be, I hope these pieces bring you the comfort, style, and ease you need to tackle one of life’s most incredible experiences."

PHOTOS: Celebrities and royals who are expecting babies or reported to be awaiting bundles of joy in 2021

As Misha mentioned in her post, she already is a mother to Leo. The fashion designer welcomed her son around the same time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their son, Archie! Leo was born in March 2020 while Archie was born in May 2019.

Duchess Meghan has known Misha even before royal life. The former Suits actress memorably wore the Misha Nonoo "Husband" shirt when she and Harry made their public debut as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. Furthermore, Misha supported Meghan when she launched her capsule collection for her patronage, Smart Works.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry revealed on Valentine's Day that Archie was going to be a big brother because they were expecting their second child. At the time, they did not reveal the gender or due date of the baby in their sweet pregnancy announcement.

The Sussexes later told Oprah Winfrey that they were having a girl, who is due sometime in the summer, although they didn't specify what month!

The news comes after the duchess opened up about experiencing miscarriage in 2020 in a moving essay.

Many congratulations!