Invictus Games confirmed for The Hague in 2022 By Heather Cichowski

The Invictus Games is coming to The Hague in April 2022!

While the games were initially to be held in the Dutch city in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic meant they needed to be postponed. They were pushed back to 2021 last year, and earlier this year the team made the difficult decision to move them back yet another year.

"SAVE THE DATE: The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 @invictusgames2020 is now confirmed for April 16 - 22, in 2022! #IG22 #InvictusGames #WeAreInvictus," the Invictus Games Foundation announced with an Instagram post on April 7.

The games will take place from April 16 to 22 in Zuiderpark in The Hague. Note that they will still be referred to as the "Invictus Games The Hague 2020."

More than 500 participants from 20 countries will compete in the event, but safety and well-being of the competitors remains a top priority with the coronavirus pandemic.

"We still strive to deliver a safe, surprising and impactful Games. It looks like this should be possible in 2022, and we look forward to hosting them," said Mart de Kruif, chairman of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020. "It was of course a big disappointment that the Invictus Games could not take place, but also understandable in the current situation.

"All the hard work and efforts of the organization and our partners are very valuable and form a good basis for an even more beautiful event in 2022. As an organization we also want to show our own resilience and the Invictus Spirit. Now that we have a date to focus on, we and the competitors can set new goals and our Invictus family will show its strength to the world in 2022.”

The postponement announcement promised the games would be held in the spring of 2022, and now we have the official dates!

The news comes after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan revealed their first Netflix docu-series earlier this week. Heart of Invictus will follow athletes as they get ready to compete in The Hague, and will examine all the ways the Invictus Games helps servicemembers and veterans engage in their love of sport. Harry will appear on camera for the series.

"This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement.

"As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead of prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service."

Harry founded the games in 2014 as an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans to raise awareness for those who serve their countries and to assist in their recovery and rehabilitation.