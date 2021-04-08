Season five of 'The Crown' to start filming in July By Heather Cichowski

Good news: The Crown may hopefully have another season out by this fall, if filming goes ahead as expected this summer.

Production of the Netflix royals show will begin this July, Variety has confirmed with the award-winning drama's producers. The crew has already started to return to filming location Elstree Studios under strict COVID-19 protocols.

It is hoped by July the rules related to the coronavirus pandemic will have eased enough to continue filming under relatively normal conditions. As the vaccine roll-out continues in the U.K. and the country leaves its third lockdown, restrictions are slowly beginning to lift from April 12. And fans are no doubt looking forward to seeing the continuation of the smash hit. A release date isn't nailed down yet, but the show has typically been available to stream on Netflix in November, so here's hoping that will be the case this year, too

Filming of The Crown's fourth season had just finished before the spread of COVID-19 suspended production across television and film in March 2020. The highly anticipated season was released on Netflix last November, and it has gone on to win many prizes during the 2021 awards season.

Season five will bring in entirely new cast to portray the Royal Family. Imelda Staunton will take over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman, who starred as the Queen in seasons 3 and 4.

Also coming on board for season five are Oscar-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret) and Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana). They'll take over from Tobias Menzies, Helena Bonham Carter and Emma Corrin, respectively.

Variety reports The Affair's Dominic West will play Prince Charles in the next two seasons. There has yet to be an official casting announcement from The Crown, but Josh O'Connor, who portrayed the Prince of Wales for season 3 and season 4, recently said Dominic would take over the role. There have been no other casting announcements.

The fifth series of The Crown will explore the British royals' lives in the early 1990s. After some back and forth, last July it was confirmed six seasons of the show would be made, as showrunner Peter Morgan had originally envisioned. The final series will reportedly go run through the Royal Family's years in the early 2000s, meaning it isn't likely to cover Duchess Kate and Prince William's romance, nor Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's love story.

We can't wait to see the new cast safely begin filming!