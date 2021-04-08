Duchess Kate and Prince William's wedding cake was so big it needed 40 boxes to be moved into Buckingham Palace By Heather Cichowski

Wedding cakes typically need to feed a crowd, and royal wedding cakes need to feed hundreds, if not thousands, of esteemed guests, so they need to be massive.

With treats so lavish, a number of logistical considerations and adjustments often need to be made, especially if they are going into grand interiors, such as those of Buckingham Palace. This was very true at Prince William and Duchess Kate's royal wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge selected a traditional fruitcake. The behemoth was created Fiona Cairns and her team, and it featured eight tiers that stood three-feet tall.

According to the new ITV documentary The Day Will and Kate Got Married, Kate and William's wedding cake required a whopping 40 boxes to be transported to the London palace from the bakery in Leicestershire, which is about 160 kilometres away!

Despite the cake arriving in so many pieces, it was still very large and a door needed to be removed at Buckingham Palace to accommodate the massive treat in the Picture Gallery. This wasn't lost on the Queen, who apparently joked about the incident.

"I can remember her saying, 'I hear that you've been dismantling my house,'" Fiona said in the documentary about Her Majesty's hilarious quip.

"And I said to her, 'Well, we had to take a door down from the room below for the trolley to go through with the cake.' But, it was all put back so in the end, it was fine."

It was one of the insightful and funny moments in the documentary, which was released ahead of Prince William and Duchess Kate's milestone 10th anniversary on April 29. The special provided royals fans with some fascinating information about the lead-up to the 2011 royal wedding, and what millions witnessed on that incredible day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wed at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011, and hosted two wedding receptions at nearby Buckingham Palace. The first reception was hosted by the monarch and 650 guests were welcomed, while the second was for another 300 people and was hosted by Prince Charles. So, there needed to be a gigantic cake to feed such a crowd!

The Leicestershire baker and her team spent five weeks crafting the iconic wedding cake. It featured 900 individually iced flowers. It was also decorated with cream and white icing using the Joseph Lambeth technique, a classic cake design that was popularized in the 1930s. It involves using a royal icing over piping technique to create multiple layers. The team was given a swatch of lace to inspire their design, which turned out to be a piece from Kate's Alexander McQueen wedding gown.

The massive cake has since been eaten three more times since the 2011 royal wedding. One of the top three tiers of the eight-tier cake was saved to be used as a christening cake. The couple had it for the baptisms of all three of their children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

