Royals from around the world, celebrities and world leaders react to the death of Prince Philip By Heather Cichowski

Prince Philip sadly passed away at age 99 at Windsor Castle. The heartbreaking news was confirmed on April 9 in a statement by the Palace. Following the announcement, many royals from around the world, celebrities and world leaders have publicly expressed their sadness and shared their condolences to the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family. Some are sharing personal stories, discussing the Duke of Edinburgh's unwavering devotion to Her Majesty and his family, and his incredible commitment to public service life that spanned decades.

MORE: Prince Philip, the Queen's beloved husband, passes away at age 99

The Swedish royals were one of the first royal houses to react on social media to the sad news of Prince Philip's passing. King Carl XVI Gustaf shared a personal note on behalf of himself and his wife Queen Silvia.

"The Queen and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

"Prince Philip had been a great friend to our family for many years, a relation which we have deeply valued.

"His service to his country will remain an inspiration to us all.

"We offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, The Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom."

The Dutch royals also publicly expressed their condolences on Instagram.

“It is with great respect that we remember His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Throughout his long life, he committed himself with dedication to the British people and to his many duties and responsibilities," read the message from King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Beatrix.

It went on, "His lively personality never ceased to leave an unforgettable impression. Our deepest and most heartfelt sympathy goes out to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and all the members of the Royal Family."

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde shared a message on the Belgian Royal Palace Instagram. The Belgian royals' statement included a photo of them with the Queen and Prince Philip. "Deeply saddened by the passing away of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We wish to express our deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen, the British Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. We will always cherish the memories of our warm encounters," they said. ⁣

Justin Welby, tweeted a moving message. "I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh," the Archbishop of Canterbury penned. His tweet included a lengthy statement in which Justin said how Philip "consistently put the interests of others ahead of his own" and "the legacy he leaves is enormous." The principal leader of the Church of England also encouraged people to look to Philip's "fortitude and a deep sense of commitment to serving others" as we continue to rebuild from the coronavirus pandemic.

Historic Royal Palaces, the charity that handles several royal places including the Tower of London, Kensington Palace and Kew Palace, posted a photo of Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh at the Tower of London. "Historic Royal Palaces joins the Royal Family and millions of people across the country in mourning the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," read their statement. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family."

"Our most sincere condolences," penned Tessy Antony De Nassau on Instagram, next to a photo of Prince Philip featuring a quote about how the Queen once described him as "my strength and stay."

"It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh today. A man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country - and the world," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted.

He went on, "Prince Philip will be remembered as a decorated naval officer, a dedicated philanthropist, and a constant in the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The thoughts of all Canadians are with her and the entire Royal Family as they mourn this significant loss."

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh. The politician praised Philip for his service to his country and called him "above all, Her Majesty The Queen's loyal consort."

Boris ended his message, "We are a kingdom united in both grief and gratitude; Grief at Prince Philip's passing and gratitude for his decades of selfless service to the country."

The Danish royals revealed that Queen Margrethe sent a personal message of condolence to the Queen. "Her Majesty The Queen has today sent personal condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in connection with the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh," read the statement on Instagram.⁣ ⁣

It continued, "Prince Philip was born in 1921 as Prince of Greece and Denmark and was a great-grandchild of Christian the 9th.⁣ A portrait of Prince Philip was painted by the Australian artist Ralph Heimans in 2017. In the painting, Prince Philip wears the Danish Order of the Elephant."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan shared a stirring tribute on Twitter. "Today, we mourn the loss of an extraordinary man, who devoted his life to public service and helping others," he wrote. "I extend my deepest sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the entire Royal Family at this sad time."

Today, we mourn the loss of an extraordinary man, who devoted his life to public service and helping others.



Prince Harry's Invictus Games also uploaded a touching tribute to the duke's late grandfather. "It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," stated the Instagram post.



It went on, "All of us at the Invictus Games Foundation offer our deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen, The Royal Family and to our Patron The Duke of Sussex, the Duke’s grandson."

Joe Biden shared his condolences to the Royal Family, too. The U.S. president tweeted, "Prince Philip’s legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped. Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the people of the United Kingdom in our hearts during this time."

Jill Biden shared a personal message of her own. The First Lady tweeted, "We are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the people of the United Kingdom in our hearts during this time."

Photographer Chris Jackson, who shot the Royal Family on many occasions, tweeted, "Very sad to hear of the passing of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. An incredible and inspiring life - RIP"

NHS England honoured Prince Philip and wrote a message of condolence. The announcement on Twitter read, "We are deeply saddened to hear that HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away.

"On behalf of colleagues across the NHS, we’d like to send our condolences to the @RoyalFamily during this difficult time."

We are deeply saddened to hear that HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a tribute on behalf of those in the United Arab Emirates. "On behalf of people of UAE, I extend my sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth II & the people of United Kingdom over the demise of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. A close friend to the UAE & other nations, he will always be remembered for his devotion to his country and people," said the message in English and Arabic.

Duchess Camilla's Reading Room uploaded the message of the Royal Family on Its Instagram.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.

"Further announcements will be made in due course.

"Follow @theroyalfamily for more."

Maria Shriver highlighted Prince Philip's commitment to the Queen in her tribute. "I always admired the way Prince Philip & the Queen conducted themselves. He was one of the most visible & supportive spouses before it was cool," she said. "He made it look dashing. I’m sure it was complicated but he stood by his wife & served his adopted country so well. #RIPPrincePhillip"

The Norwegian Royals uploaded a message along with a series of photos of them with the British royals. The statement on Instagram read in English, "The Royal Family has received the news that His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh has passed away with great sorrow.

"Our thoughts are with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of her family. We also send our condolences to the British people," said His Majesty King Harald.

Queen Jetsun Pema and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel of Bhutan shared a lengthy statement following the news of Philip's passing. The statements were posted across both of read: "His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen are deeply saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"Their Majesties have conveyed condolences from the people of Bhutan to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Upon Royal Command, special prayers are being held across the country in memory of His Royal Highness. Their Majesties will offer prayers and light 1,000 butterlamps at Mongar Dzong, and the government, joined by UK residents in Bhutan, will offer prayers and 1,000 butterlamps at the Simtokha Dzong tomorrow.

"Bhutan and the United Kingdom share exceptionally warm relations, going back to the time of His Majesty King Ugyen Wangchuck, the first King of Bhutan.

"The people of Bhutan join the people of the United Kingdom in mourning the passing of His Royal Highness, whose lifetime of steadfast service to his country shall serve as an inspiration for us all."

King Abdullah II of Jordan expressed his respects for Prince Philip and Her Majesty's loss on Twitter.

