Looking back at Prince Philip's time in Canada through the years

Like many members of the <strong><a href=/tags/0/british-royals>Royal Family</a></strong>, <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-philip>Prince Philip</a></strong> had a special affection for Canada. The late Duke of Edinburgh visited our true north, strong and free dozens of times – it's hard to find a year when he wasn't here, even if it was just for a single day. <p>The Duke of Edinburgh and Her Majesty visited our country for the first time together in 1951, and from that point on, Philip was unwavering in his love for our nation. <p>He did a great deal of public service on our side of the Atlantic, and also had a lot of fun, taking in our spectacular natural sights and relaxing in the great outdoors while here, too – even if it got a bit chilly sometimes! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery to look back at some of Philip's most memorable trips to Canada as we look back on the life of this hardworking, dedicated servant of the Commonwealth, who truly led an extraordinary life. </strong> <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
<h2>1951</h2> <p>Princess Elizabeth had never visited Canada before she did so in 1951 with Philip, whom she had married nearly three years earlier. <p>The future Queen and her husband first graced our shores together that October for a coast-to-coast tour. They were welcomed by enthusiastic, cheering crowds throughout the trip, which took them all across our gorgeous country. They spent nearly a month travelling and saw lots of Canada together. <p>They're pictured here getting off the plane at Dorval Airport at the beginning of the tour on Oct. 9 that year. <p>Photo: &copy; Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<h2>1951</h2> <p>The couple saw plenty of our beautiful natural wonders during that tour, including Niagara Falls. <p>Photo: &copy; INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty Images
They also square danced together at a special event held in their honour in Ottawa later in October. <p>Photo: &copy; Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
This youngster was very excited to give the princess a bouquet when she and Philip visited Winnipeg on the same tour. <p>Photo: &copy; Fox Photos/Getty Images
The two also attended the Calgary Stampede – in the middle of a snowstorm! <p>Photo: &copy; Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
They got to experience more of our snowy weather at a church service in St Agathe, Que. that November. <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
Luckily, they seemed pretty charmed by the icy weather and the people they met! <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
And of course, no royal tour of Canada is complete without Mounties! <p>Photo: &copy; Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<H2>1954</H2> <P>Philip returned to Canada for a solo 20-day tour of Ottawa, Vancouver and the Northwest Territories about three years later. <p>Here he is emerging from a uranium mine in the Northwest Territories! <p>Photo: &copy; PA Images via Getty Images
<h2>1957</h2> <p>Three years later, Philip and Elizabeth – who was Queen by that time – returned to Canada and helped open the 23rd Parliament in Ottawa. <p>Photo: &copy; ullstein bild via Getty Images
<h2>1959</h2> <p>Philip returned to Canada a year later, and then he and the Queen made their way here again the following September for a six-week tour of our country. A major highlight was their opening of the 100th running of the Queen's Plate at Toronto's Woodbine Raceway, which you can see in the photo on the left. <p>Photo: &copy; NFB/Getty Images
<h2>1962</h2> <p>Following a trip to our true north, strong and free in 1960 to attend the Commonwealth Study Conference, the duke returned to do the same thing two years later. He also gave address at Toronto's Massey College, where he helped lay the foundation stone. <p>Massey College is now one of the University of Toronto's most well-known colleges, and is associated with the annual Massey Lectures. Some of its notable fellows have included <strong><a href=/tags/0/margaret-atwood>Margaret Atwood</a></strong>, <strong>John Raulston Saul</strong>, former Governor General <Strong>Adrienne Clarkson</strong> and <strong>Bob Rae</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Eddy Roworth/Toronto Star via Getty Images
<h2>1964</h2> <p>Nearly 100 years after Canadian Confederation, Philip and the Queen visited Canada again, this time to meet with Prince Edward Island Premier <strong>Walter Shaw</strong>. They also signed the golden book in the Confederation Chamber, where Canadian Confederation happened in 1867, and also found their signatures from their first joint visit to Canada together in 1951! <p>Photo: &copy; Frank Grant/Toronto Star via Getty Images
<h2>1966</h2> <p>The duke returned to present medals to the recipients of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award that year, and also gave a speech to 900 gusts at the Variety Club in Toronto. Everyone fell completely silent as he spoke. <p>Photo: &copy; Frank Lennon/Toronto Star via Getty Images
<h2>1967</h2> <p>Huge crowds welcomed the royal couple back the following year, where they opened Expo 67 in Montreal and helped celebrate Canada's centennial. <p>The duke returned for two solo trips later that year to open the Pan Am Games in Winnipeg and appear at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto. He opened the latter event the following year as well. <p>Photo: &copy; Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<h2>1969</h2> <p>Prince Philip had a lot of fun when he travelled here the following year to present certificates to youth who had completed all their requirements for The Duke of Edinburgh Award. <p>Photo: &copy; Reg Innell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
<h2>1970</h2> <p>The couple brought <Strong><a href=/tags/0/princess-anne>Princess Anne</a></strong> on her first royal trip to Canada the next year, taking her with them to Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T. The trip was in celebration of the Northwest Territories' hundredth year in Confederation. <p>Photo: &copy; David Cairns/Express/Getty Images
<h2>1973</h2> <p>The couple took in a special performance from Acadian musicians in Mount Carmel, Nfld. that year when visiting to mark Newfoundland's 100th anniversary of entering Canadian Confederation. <p>Photo: &copy; Doug Griffin/Toronto Star via Getty Images
<h2>1976</h2> <p>The Queen and duke's trip to Canada that year was a family affair! <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-charles>Prince Charles</a></strong>, Anne, <strong>Prince Andrew</strong>, <strong><a href=/tags/0/prince-edward>Prince Edward</a></strong> and Anne's first husband <strong>Mark Phillips</strong> travelled with them to Quebec to help open the 1976 Olympics. Anne also competed in equestrian during the Games! The family all posed for a special photo in Bromont, Que. during that trip. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
<h2>1976</h2> <p>Another caboose! The royal couple re-enacted a shot from their 1951 trip 25 years later while visiting Canada. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff Goode/Toronto Star via Getty Images
<h2>1978</h2> <p>The couple returned the next year to help open the Commonwealth Games in Edmonton with their two youngest sons, Andrew and Edward. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
<h2>1982</h2> <p>Prince Philip had a good laugh at a press conference for his role as head of the World Wildlife Fund in Toronto that November. He and the Queen had returned to Canada to help repatriate the Canadian Constitution with then-Prime Minister <strong>Pierre Trudeau</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Tony Bock/Toronto Star via Getty Images
<h2>1994</h2> <p>The Queen and Philip continued to visit Canada into the '90s, making a trip here in connection with the Commonwealth Games that August. They also travelled up to Rankin Inlet, N.W.T. <p>Photo: &copy; Alain Buu/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
<h2>2002</h2> <p>The couple received a warm welcome in Winnipeg on their visit to Canada that year. <p>Photo: &copy; DAVE BUSTON/AFP via Getty Images
<h2>2005</h2> <p>On one of their final joint trips here, the couple joined late former Alberta Premier <strong>Ralph Klein</strong> at a celebration of Edmonton's 100th anniversary. <p>Photo: &copy; Fiona Hanson - PA Images/Getty Images
<h2>2010</h2> <p>Years after opening the 100th running of the Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, the couple returned to watch the event from the stands. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<h2>2013</h2> <p>On his final trip to Canada, Prince Philip attended a special ceremony to mark the 200th anniversary of the Battle of York. Outside the Ontario legislature in Toronto, he presented new Colours to the Royal Canadian Regiment, and tipped his hat to their service. <p>We are tipping our hat to the Duke of Edinburgh for showing our country so much love through the years. He visited us nearly every year and was unwavering in his affection for Canadians. May he rest in peace. <p>Photo: &copy; Roberto Machado Now/LightRocket via Getty Images
