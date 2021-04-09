How Prince Philip redefined and forever changed royal style

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p><a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a> might not be the first name that comes to mind when one thinks of royal style, but the Duke of Edinburgh leaves a lasting legacy in menswear and shopping habits. <p>Like the rest of the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>Royal Family</strong></a>, he always flew the flag for British talent and design and supported local businesses and labels with his considered looks. These included Savile Row institutions in London. <p>As someone who had a military career, he also embraced military dress, and selected it for milestone moments in his life. <p>His style choices were always appropriate for the occasion, polished and quietly elegant. Philip's fashion complemented his wife, <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a>'s, and together they were a magnetic pair. <p>The father of four was also a conscious shopper who invested in timeless pieces and wore them for decades. This is something that son <a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a> has adopted. It's a mindset that was well ahead of its time. It is all the more relevant now that customers become more conscious of their shopping habits and the impact on the environment and how they can select from sustainable options, support local businesses and celebrate the best of craft. <p>With the <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021040959743/prince-philip-passes-away-at-age-99"><strong>Duke of Edinburgh's passing</strong></a> at the age of 99 on April 9 at Windsor Castle, he will leave behind many legacies, and his impact on fashion is something that won't be forgotten. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to remember some of Prince Philip's style moments.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images, Marco Secchi/Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
The Duke of Edinburgh was rarely without a slightly oversized tailored coat in the cooler months. <p>This camel version from <a href=/tags/0/christmas><strong>Christmas</strong></a> Day church service at Sandringham in 2016 with the <a href=/tags/0/countess-of-wessex><strong>Countess of Wessex</strong></a> has timeless charm. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The duke created a wardrobe of impeccable basics and carried them off with such polish, such as this beige coat he wore with <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a> for the launch of the Queen's Baton Relay at Buckingham Palace in October 2013. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
At their wedding on Nov. 20, 1947 at Westminster Abbey, the duke looked positively dashing next to the future Queen Elizabeth II. <p>Photo: © Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Prince Philip embraced Scottish fashion with a kilt and sporran while at Balmoral for the summer with his young family, including <a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/princess-anne><strong>Princess Anne</strong></a>, in September 1952. <p>Photo: © Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Fine-knit sweaters and chinos were staples in the duke's casual look. He's seen with daughter <a href=/tags/0/princess-anne><strong>Princess Anne</strong></a> here. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
During the Queen and Prince Philip's Commonwealth tour, they wowed in Bermuda in November 1953. <p>He wore crisp military dress while she donned a printed frock and matching hat. <p>Photo: © Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The couple coordinated in shades of beige at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle in 1982. <p>Photo: © Tim Graham Photo Library
Philip maintained his polished style even while dressed down in layers of green and beige at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 1973. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Prince Philip always looked at ease in even the most formal outfits. <p>He's seen here with <a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles><strong>Duchess Camilla</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a>, the Queen, <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> at the Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2016. <p>Photo: &copy; Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images
It's extremely rare to see a royal in jeans, but Philip donned his best blue jeans and a plaid shirt for a themed folk dance during their royal tour to Ottawa in 1951. <p>Photo: &copy; Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Prince Philip and a young <a href=/tags/0/prince-edward><strong>Prince Edward</strong></a> twinned in caps and casual jackets while taking in the Badminton Horse Trials on April 16, 1977. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
While on a royal tour of Tuvalu, an independent island nation in the South Pacific that's part of the Commonwealth, Philip wore a jaunty Panama hat and light-coloured shirt. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Even on the pitch, Philip maintained his refined style. This button-down shirt and pleated pants for a celebrity cricket match against the <strong>Duke of Norfolk</strong>'s team at Arundel in August 1953 is no exception. <p>Photo: &copy; Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Getty Images
The duke carried off a top hat and formal dress for the Epsom Derby Races in June 1982 next to an equally fashionable Princess Anne. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Layering a buttoned shirt under a sweater was one of the duke's signatures. <p>He dressed up his teal sweater for the International Driving Grand Prix At The Royal Windsor Horse Show in June 2002. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Dressed-down ensembles for the royal retained their dapper and polished air. See this belted jacket and panama hat the duke donned for a walk by the River Thames at Windsor Castle in May 1997. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
The father of four always showcased impeccable tailoring. This black jacket with gold buttons, his signature striped tie and beige slacks was another timelessly elegant example from the Guards Polo Club in June 2009. <p>Photo: &copy; Marco Secchi/Getty Images
This elegant deep brown coat was accessorized with a purple flower and black top hat for plenty of panache for the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the 1980s. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
In 1959 at Windsor Castle, the duke and Her Majesty exuded polish in neutral ensembles. <p>Photo: &copy; Bettmann / Getty Images
The Duke of Edinburgh even rode his motor bike in high style! <p>He wore this refined casual ensemble while scooting around the Royal Windsor Horse Show on May 16, 2002. <p>Photo: &copy; UK Press/Getty Images
The Duke of Edinburgh captivated as he disembarked a plane in July 1951 in a double-breasted suit and shades. <p>He held <a href=/tags/0/prince-charles><strong>Prince Charles</strong></a> by the hand as they arrived in London from Malta. <p>Photo: &copy; Fisher/Central Press/Getty Images
This more casual jacket and slacks would still work in modern times. <p>Philip is seen chatting with eldest son Charles prior to a game of polo in Windsor in June 1975. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
In one of his final public appearances, the 99-year-old stayed true to his classic style with a crisp navy suit and striped tie. <p>He stood at attention to listen to the buglers during the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor Castle for the in July 2020. <p>Photo: &copy; Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images
