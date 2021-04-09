Remembering the times Prince Philip made royals and the public laugh

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>Laughter is a universal language. It's something that <a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a> spread in abundance everywhere he went. <p>The Duke of Edinburgh was very well known for his sense of humour. He frequently left many members of the <a href=/tags/0/british-royals><strong>Royal Family</strong></a> in giggles and he also loved to share his quips and jokes with the countless members of the public he met. <p>It is said one of the things <a href=/tags/0/queen-elizabeth-ii><strong>the Queen</strong></a> loved about her husband was his ability to make her laugh and bring a smile to her face. This has been captured in photographs over the 70 years the couple were married. <p>We don't know what the duke said in the images to make people laugh uproariously, but the good nature and smiling photos is infectious. While the world mourns <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02021040959743/prince-philip-passes-away-at-age-99"><strong>the loss of Prince Philip</strong></a>, hopefully remembering his charm and humour will bring a small smile to people's faces. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the times Philip brought joy and laughter to all.</strong> <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Fancy seeing you here! <a href=/tags/0/prince-william><strong>Prince William </strong></a> shared a joke with his grandfather when Philip and Her Majesty had an official visit to RAF Valley where William was stationed as a search and rescue helicopter pilot in April 2011. <p>Photo: &copy; Christopher Furlong - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Philip had <strong>Nelson Mandela</strong> and his wife, <strong>Graça Machel</strong>, grinning wide during a banquet at the Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, South Africa in November 1999. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
The monarch and Philip chuckled together in South Africa in March 1995. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
At 2015 <a href=/tags/0/trooping-the-colour><strong>Trooping the Colour</strong></a>, the Duke of Edinburgh knew just what quip to say to have <a href=/tags/0/kate-middleton><strong>Duchess Kate</strong></a> grinning from ear to ear. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The duke charmed many people with his sense of humour, including the National Geographic Society's President <strong>Dr. Melville Bell Grosvenor</strong> (centre) and then-U.S. President <strong>Dwight Eisenhower</strong> at the White House on Oct. 18, 1957. <p>Photo: &copy; United States Information Agency/PhotoQuest/Getty Images
At a Buckingham Palace flypast in July 2005, the duke tried to keep the mood light and brought giggles and smiles to the <a href=/tags/0/camilla-parker-bowles><strong>Duchess of Cornwall</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/prince-harry><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> and Her Majesty. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images
The Queen and Prince Philip both appeared to have the giggles as they arrived at St. Paul's Cathedral in London for a service of thanksgiving held in honour of the monarch's 80th birthday on June 15, 2006. We wonder what the duke said? <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
The royal couple shared a laugh during a royal visit to Tuvalu in the South Pacific back in October 1982. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
You are hilarious! Philip and his grandson Harry couldn't contain their laughter at the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Pool/Indigo/Getty Images
And he shared jokes with William, too! <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Pool/Indigo/Getty Images
There were countless giggly moments shared between Her Majesty and her dear husband, including this one during their royal tour of Sierra Leone in December 1961. <p>Photo: &copy; STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images
In June 2006, Her Majesty and her husband had a laugh at Founder's Day at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Philip had every member of the women's choir in stitches during a visit to the Krishna Avanti School in North London in March 2012. <p>Photo: &copy; ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images
Prince Philip never seemed to tire of making people laugh as evidenced by this jovial moment at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2014 with the King of Bahrain <strong>Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The monarch looked like someone had told her a great zinger at the 2015 Braemar Gathering. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
When then-U.S. President <strong>George W. Bush</strong> and wife <strong>Laura Bush</strong> met the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace in July 2001, Philip knew just what to say to get the couple laughing. <p>Photo: &copy; Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images
Prince Philip got <a href=/tags/0/prince-edward><strong>Prince Edward</strong></a>, Prince Harry, Duchess Kate and Prince William in on the joke at <a href=/tags/0/trooping-the-colour><strong>Trooping the Colour</strong></a> 2014. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Everyone was laughing, especially Her Majesty, at the hockey match at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre during the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and we suspect Philip said something brilliant. He played it cool. <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
No member of the Royal Family was left with a straight face at the Queen's Golden Jubilee parade in June 2002. <p>Photo: &copy; Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
The Duke of Edinburgh would always leave a memorable impression on members of the public. He and a veteran were still chuckling at the joke the prince cracked during a service in the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 5, 2015. <p>Photo: &copy; Chris Jackson/Getty Images
We'd love to know the funny exchange between the royal couple at the 2007 Braemar Highland Gathering! <p>Photo: &copy; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Her Majesty gave a mighty laugh next to Prince Philip at Windsor Castle on April 11, 2014. <p>Photo: &copy; Leon Neal-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Through his hundreds of engagements, the duke brought smiles to everyone he met, including during a clipper ship renaming ceremony in October in April 2013. <p>Photo: &copy; Anwar Hussein/WireImage
Even at one of his final royal engagements from July 2020, the 99-year-old had the buglers chuckling as they got ready for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles. <p>His positive attitude and laughs are something to remember as the world slowly starts to recover from the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic. <p>Photo: &copy; Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images
