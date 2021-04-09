Prince Charles visits the Queen at Windsor after the death of Prince Philip By Zach Harper

Prince Charles travelled from his estate at Highgrove in Gloucestershire to visit the Queen, after his beloved father Prince Philip passed away on April 9 at age 99.

According to HELLO! UK, the Prince of Wales made the journey to Windsor Castle to see his mother the same day as the death of her beloved husband of more than 73 years.

This is the second time Charles has visited Windsor recently. He did so on March 23 and a photo of him taking a turn around the Frogmore House gardens with Her Majesty was shared by the Royal Family on the Easter weekend. It will be a source of great comfort to the Queen to have her eldest child by her side at this incredibly difficult time.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Philip had died in a statement released earlier on April 9.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement read.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

We already know Philip will not have a state funeral, since those are reserved for the sovereign. He was to have a ceremonial royal funeral, similar to the Queen Mother's in 2002, but COVID-19 restrictions may mean those plans will have to be altered.

Philip will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle following a service at St George's Chapel, though it isn't known what day the funeral will take place yet. Current government restrictions for funerals in England mean 30 people can attend a ceremony, though there can be exceptions to that rule. It's not known whether the family would opt for a smaller guest list, stick to 30 people or scale it up.

The public is being asked to make donations to charity in lieu of leaving flowers outside royal residences. A virtual book of condolences has also been set up on the Royal Family's official website for people to sign. There will be no physical condolences book to avoid people queuing up during the pandemic.