Prince William no longer taking part in 2021 BAFTAs ceremony following Prince Philip’s death By Heather Cichowski, with files from Jenni McKnight

Prince William will no longer be participating in the 2021 BAFTAs following the death of his dear grandfather Prince Philip on April 9 at the age of 99.

According to HELLO! UK, the Duke of Cambridge was set to appear via video link and make a speech at the two-day awards, which are taking place on April 10 and April 11. However, due to the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, William will no longer be participating in the ceremony.

The publication reports that William was to host a discussion with BAFTA award-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan and makeup and hair designer Sharon Martin during Saturday's opening night.

The 74th British Academy Film Awards had been postponed from their typical February date to April due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many modifications were made to the usual ceremony, including having people appear virtually from London and Los Angeles. A small number of participants are to be present at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which typically hosts the BAFTAs and its red carpet.

HELLO! UK reports that Duchess Kate wasn't going to be involved in this year's BAFTAs. Royals fans have come to anticipate the couple walk the red carpet for the event. Since becoming a royal, Kate has attended the BAFTAs five times. William has been President of the BAFTAs since 2010.

His late grandfather, Prince Philip, was the organization's first president. Philip was given the title in 1959, a year after The British Film Academy (founded in 1947) and the Guild of Television Producers and Directors merged to create the Society of Film and Television Arts (SFTA), a precursor to BAFTA.

The Royal Family confirmed that Prince Philip passed away on April 9 at Windsor Castle, which is where the Queen's beloved husband will be laid to rest, as per the custom. The first details of his funeral arrangements were announced that same day.