Sarah Ferguson pauses her 'Storytime' series and cancels book store appearance after Prince Philip's death By Heather Cichowski

Sarah Ferguson is putting her YouTube series, Storytime With Fergie and Friends, and Little Red News on hold following the death of Prince Philip on April 9 at the age of 99.

The Duchess of York posted an announcement across her accounts on April 10. She shared a graphic which read, "Storytime With Fergie and Friends and Little Red News will be put on hold for a week, recommencing on Monday 19th April, due to the sad passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh."

Storytime With Fergie and Friends typically releases new videos every day which feature Sarah reading stories for children.

Little Red News is a new feel-good news source for youth around the world that the 60-year-old announced in February 2021.

Sarah shared her last Storytime With Fergie and Friends video on April 8. In the video, she is seen reading Lily and the Magic Comb by V V Brown.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's mom cancelled a virtual book appearance. Sarah was to talk with author Beatrice Blue about the latter's new book, Once Upon a Mermaid's Tail. The mom of two was to read from it and conduct a special draw-along at a Waterstones Zoom event for young viewers. That event was cancelled on April 9, the day the Duke of Edinburgh's passing was announced by the Royal Family.

"We are writing to let you know that due to unforeseen circumstances sadly Sunday's event must now be postponed. We apologise for any confusion or disappointment this may cause," the note read.

"We will endeavour to set a new date for the event, and will email you as soon as this is confirmed."

Prince William has also cancelled an event. The father of three will no longer be involved in the 2021 BAFTAs because of the death of his grandfather. According to HELLO! UK, the Duke of Cambridge was set to appear via video link and make a speech on the first day of the film awards, which are taking place on April 10 and April 11.

Royal family members who do attend engagements over this eight-day period of mourning will wear black or military uniforms and will be wearing mourning armbands in Philip's memory.