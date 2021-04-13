Bhutan royals offer prayers and light 1,000 butterlamps in memory of Prince Philip By Heather Cichowski

The world is mourning the death of Prince Philip, following his passing at age 99 at Windsor Castle on April 9. Several royals across the globe have sent their condolences to the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family, including those of Bhutan.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema also participated in a prayer service on April 10 at Mongar Dzong in the Duke of Edinburgh's memory.

"His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen offered prayers and lit 1,000 butterlamps in memory of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the Mongar Dzong today," King Jigme Khesar shared on Instagram. "Her Majesty Gyalyum Tshering Yangdoen Wangchuck, His Royal Highness Gyaltshab Jigme Dorji Wangchuck, and Ashi Yeatso Lhamo accompanied Their Majesties."

Tshering Yangdoen is the Queen Mother, Dorji Wangchuck is the King's younger brother and Yeatso Lhamo is the Queen's elder sister.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away yesterday, at the age of 99," the message continued.

"Upon Royal Command, special prayers have been held in monasteries across Bhutan. In Thimphu, His Royal Highness Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck, joined by the Foreign Minister, British residents in Bhutan, and Bhutanese who studied in the UK, offered prayers and lit 1,000 butterlamps at the Simtokha Dzong."

Several photos from the memorials were shared to Instagram, including of the prayers. Those involved in the services were clad in face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A photo of Philip is visible with flowers and lit butterlamps surrounding it. The portrait is the same black-and-white image King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema, along with the Royal Family, used to announce the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Bhutanese King and Queen previously travelled to London as part of an official visit to the U.K. in 2011, where they met with Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla at Clarence House, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall's London residence.

King Jigme Khesar and Queen Jetsun Pema shared a moving tribute across both of their Instagrams on April 9, following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen are deeply saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the message read.

"Their Majesties have conveyed condolences from the people of Bhutan to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"Upon Royal Command, special prayers are being held across the country in memory of His Royal Highness. Their Majesties will offer prayers and light 1,000 butterlamps at Mongar Dzong, and the government, joined by UK residents in Bhutan, will offer prayers and 1,000 butterlamps at the Simtokha Dzong tomorrow.

"Bhutan and the United Kingdom share exceptionally warm relations, going back to the time of His Majesty King Ugyen Wangchuck, the first King of Bhutan.

"The people of Bhutan join the people of the United Kingdom in mourning the passing of His Royal Highness, whose lifetime of steadfast service to his country shall serve as an inspiration for us all."

Prince Philip will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel following a funeral service that will be held April 17