Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex visit the Queen at Windsor Castle following death of Prince Philip By Heather Cichowski

Prince Edward and his wife, the Countess of Wessex, visited the Queen on April 10 as she and the rest of the Royal Family mourn the loss of Prince Philip, who passed away on April 9 at age 99.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were photographed as they drove up to Windsor Castle and as they were leaving. Her Majesty and the late Duke of Edinburgh's youngest son was driving while Sophie sat in the passenger seat. They both appeared sombre. The countess was clad in a black ensemble.

The couple were there to comfort the Queen after the passing of her beloved husband of more than 73 years.

Following Edward and Sophie's visit, the latter briefly rolled down her car's window to speak to reporters. The mother of two looked emotional as she told them, "The Queen has been amazing."

It is believed the couple spent about an hour at the Queen's Windsor residence on Saturday morning, before they left around 11 a.m. local time, according to HELLO! UK.

MORE: Prince Charles visits the Queen at Windsor after the death of Prince Philip

On April 9, Prince Charles reportedly visited Her Majesty. According to HELLO! UK, the Prince of Wales travelled from his estate at Highgrove in Gloucestershire. The Prince of Wales previously went to Windsor on March 23, where he enjoyed a walk in the gardens with his mother. Photographs of that event were released for Easter.

Further details of Prince Philip's funeral were shared on April 10. The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will take place on Saturday, April 17 at 3 p.m. local time at St. George's Chapel Windsor with just 30 attendees, which is in line with the current coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom.