Prince Charles pays tribute to his 'dear Papa' Prince Philip in moving speech By Heather Cichowski

Prince Philip was many things – including a man who was devoted to his wife, the Queen, his country and the Commonwealth. He was also a loving father.

On April 10, the late Duke of Edinburgh's eldest son, Prince Charles, stepped out at Highgrove House to pay a moving tribute to his late father after his passing the day before at age 99. In the short address, the Prince of Wales praised his "dear Papa," for the 70 years of dedication he gave to so many.

"I particularly wanted to say that my father, for I suppose the last 70 years, has given the most remarkable, devoted service to the Queen, to my family, and to the country, but also to the whole of the Commonwealth," Charles began.

The 72-year-old went on to praise his father and discussed the impact he had on those close to him as well as people across the Commonwealth. Charles said he can understand how people around the world are grieving, too.

"As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously," the Prince of Wales said. "He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here, and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow.

"My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that," Charles said.

Prince Charles ended his message, "It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time. Thank you."

The heir to the throne's stirring tribute to his late father came the day after he is believed to have visited his grieving mother at Windsor Castle. According to HELLO! UK, the Prince of Wales travelled from his estate at Highgrove in Gloucestershire on April 9, the same day that the Royal Family announced the Duke of Edinburgh's death.

Prince Edward and his wife, the Countess of Wessex, were photographed visiting the monarch on April 10. An emotional Sophie told reporters, "The Queen has been amazing."

MORE: Prince Philip to receive ceremonial funeral at Windsor Castle next Saturday

Additional details of Prince Philip's funeral were shared on April 10. The late Duke of Edinburgh will receive a ceremonial royal funeral on Saturday, April 17 at 3 p.m. local time at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. There will be just 30 attendees, which is in line with the current coronavirus restrictions in England. Masks will be worn inside the Chapel, as per COVID-19 regulations. The guest line will be announced in due course.