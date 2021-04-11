Prince Harry arrives back in the United Kingdom ahead of the funeral of grandfather Prince Philip: reports By Heather Cichowsk and Zach Harper

Prince Harry has reportedly arrived in London after flying in from the California, ahead of the funeral for his late grandfather Prince Philip.

The 36-year-old is said to have returned to the U.K. on April 11 without Duchess Meghan. She was not expected to attend to the funeral. The Duchess of Sussex is pregnant with her and Harry's second child, and her doctor has advised her against travelling at this time. Their daughter is due sometime this summer.

Harry was reportedly seen at London Heathrow Airport on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. local time. He is believed to have taken an early British Airways flight from Los Angeles to London, which lasts 10 hours. It is thought he will be quarantining at Kensington Palace.

He and Meghan still have Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate, but Harry let cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank move in there ahead of welcoming their son, August.

HELLO! UK understands Harry will be allowed to leave this quarantine early on compassionate grounds. Under current regulations, it would have normally lasted for 10 days, which would have meant the duke would have missed his grandfather's funeral. But he must still comply with other COVID-19 restrictions, such as completing a passenger locator form.

Under the current guidelines, it is believed the duke was required to have had a negative COVID-19 test to take the international flight. The duke must now enter a quarantine and take two additional tests.

The Duke of Edinburgh is set to receive a ceremonial royal funeral service on April 17, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle but the event has restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The guest list for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral has yet to be announced, but only 30 people are able to attend. A spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the politician would not be attending the service so his place could go to another member of the Royal Family.

Harry was last in the United Kingdom when he and Meghan announced they were stepping down from their royals as senior members of the Royal Family in early 2020. After spending time in Canada, the couple bought a house in Santa Barbara, Calif., where they have remained throughout the coronavirus pandemic.