Prince Harry to fly to the U.K. to attend Prince Philip's funeral: reports By Zach Harper

Prince Harry is to leave the United States in the next 24 hours to return to the United Kingdom so he can attend Prince Philip's funeral, reports say.

HELLO! UK reports the Duke of Sussex will make the transatlantic jaunt sometime before April 12. It will be his first appearance with the Royal Family since he and Duchess Meghan stepped down as senior members in March 2020.

It is understood that Harry is likely to wear a suit to the occasion, while Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Edward will be in military uniforms. This is because Harry no longer holds a military role, since he returned his title as Captain General of the Royal Marines earlier this year, along with his royal patronages.

Reports also indicate the Duchess of Sussex will not attend the event. She is pregnant with her and Harry's second child, and due to that and the pandemic, her doctor has advised her not to travel at the time.

On April 9, after news of Philip's death broke, Harry and Meghan posted a tribute to Harry's late grandfather on the website of their Archewell non-profit organization.

"In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021," the message read. "Thank you for your service – you will be greatly missed."

Buckingham Palace has announced Philip will be laid to rest with a ceremonial royal funeral at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 17 at 3 p.m. local time. The Queen's beloved late husband will not lie in state and the public will not be able to attend the event. He will be buried in the Royal Vault underneath the Chapel following the service.

Coronavirus restrictions mean only 30 people will attend the funeral, though the guest list will be announced in due course. Royals fans will be able to watch it on live TV.